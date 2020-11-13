ARLINGTON, Texas — World No. 1 Jose Vitor Leme was able to extend his lead in the standings during the first round of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals on Thursday at AT&T Stadium.
Leme, a former semi-professional soccer player, is seeking his first world championship and is competing at the World Finals for the fourth consecutive time.
The Brazilian, who was runner-up in the standings the past two seasons, finished eighth in the round with a score of 87.5 and earned 17.5 points in the standings.
Leme will attempt to ride Louisville Slugger in round two on Friday.
Reigning champion Jess Lockwood of Volborg, ranked fifth, didn't record a score.
The PBR's second-ranked bull rider, Joao Ricardo Vieira of Brazil, isn't competing at the event after he failed to clear the league's COVID-19 screening protocols according to a PBR news release.
Kaique Pacheco, ranked third, finished 10th in the round with an 87 and earned 10 points.
Daylon Swearingen, the fourth-ranked rider, didn't have a successful ride.
Competing in his first World Finals, Browning's Dakota Louis placed in a tie for fifth in the round with an 89 and picked up 32.5 points in the standings. Louis earned a check for $5,500 and jumped five spots in the world rankings from No. 41 to 36th. Louis will be matched with Foghorn Leghorn in Round 2 Friday.
Lockwood is paired with Sharon's Lil' Twister on Friday.
Derek Kolbaba won the first round with a score of 92.75 points, Eduardo Aparecido was second with 91.5 and Tye Chandler third with 89.5.
For the round win, the Walla Walla, Washington, cowboy earned $35,000 and 100 world standings points. Aparecido collected $20,000 and 50 points.
The World Finals will conclude Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.