ARLINGTON, Texas — World No. 1 Jose Vitor Leme is now a perfect 2 for 2 at the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at AT&T Stadium.
After Leme was able to extend his lead in the standings during the first round of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals the first night, the Brazilian posted a score of 83.25 points aboard Louisville Slugger during round two on Friday. The ride aboard Louisville Slugger placed Leme 16th in the round.
Overall, 16 riders had successful attempts on Friday. Keyshawn Whitehorse led the round with a 91 aboard Rocky. Boudreaux Campbell was second on Bullseye with 89.25 and Eduardo Aparecido and Alex Cerqueira tied for third with 89. Whitehorse earned $35,000, Campbell $20,000 and Aparecido and Cerqueira each $12,500.
Leme, a former semi-professional soccer player, is seeking his first world championship and is competing at the World Finals for the fourth consecutive time.
Leme, who was runner-up in the standings the past two seasons, finished eighth in the first round with a score of 87.5 and earned 17.5 points in the standings. He now has an aggregate score of 170.75.
For the second straight night, reigning champion Jess Lockwood of Volborg, ranked fifth, didn't record a score on Friday.
The PBR's second-ranked bull rider, Joao Ricardo Vieira of Brazil, isn't competing at the event after he failed to clear the league's COVID-19 screening protocols according to a Thursday PBR news release.
Kaique Pacheco, ranked third, finished 10th in the first round with an 87 and earned 10 points. Pacheco had a score of 84.25 points on Friday, which was good for 14th place in the round.
Daylon Swearingen, the fourth-ranked rider, didn't have a successful ride on Thursday. On Friday, Swearingen had an 88.5 to finish tied for seventh.
Competing in his first World Finals, Browning's Dakota Louis placed in a tie for fifth in the first round with an 89 and picked up 32.5 points in the standings. Louis earned a check for $5,500 and jumped five spots in the world rankings from No. 41 to 36th. On Friday, Louis didn't record a score.
Derek Kolbaba won the first round with a score of 92.75 points, Eduardo Aparecido was second with 91.5 and Tye Chandler third with 89.5.
For the round win, the Walla Walla, Washington, cowboy earned $35,000 and 100 world standings points. Aparecido collected $20,000 and 50 points.
The World Finals will conclude Sunday.
