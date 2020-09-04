BILLINGS — When the Professional Bull Riders come bucking into Billings Sept. 11-13, it will mark the 25th consecutive year the mightiest cowboys tangle with the rankest bulls at the Metra.
At one point it looked as if the streak of the traveling circuit of the top bull riders in the world — who try to test their skills for 8 seconds atop the best bovine athletes on the planet — would end.
The cornonavirus crisis struck again March 19, when the Billings Unleash the Beast stop was canceled.
However, on July 12 during the Monster Energy Team Challenge championship broadcast on CBS, PBR CEO and commissioner Sean Gleason announced that the PBR had added stops to the tour’s premier series.
As Gleason was interviewed from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, with fans spaced apart in limited capacity, a graphic was shown with the Billings stop displayed.
It then became clear that the PBR’s top circuit would be extending the longest-running PBR event.
“We said early on when we started moving events and we had to shut down to TV only events, we knew if we could get back to Billings, we would stop,” Gleason told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com in a phone interview Friday. “We don’t want to end the streak. Twenty five years is a long time. We are happy to be able to do this and excited the streak continues.”
The Billings PBR stop, the Ariat Invitational, begins at 7:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11. On Sept. 12, the performance is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. The three-day event will conclude with a Sunday, Sept. 13 performance at 1:45 p.m. at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Six regular-season events remain on the calendar before the PBR World Finals.
Montana darling Jess Lockwood of Volborg will mark his return to competition after being sidelined since March 1, when he suffered a complete left hamstring tear during a dismount from a 91.5-point ride aboard I’m Legit Too in Kansas City, Missouri.
Lockwood is the two-time and reigning PBR world champion.
Gleason is happy Lockwood will once again be riding bulls in front of the PBR faithful.
“Absolutely, we need all of our superstars back. We’ve had a lot of them injured this year,” he said. “Jess is an incredible athlete and one we’ve missed dearly. To have him return in his home state of Montana is fantastic.”
Tickets are still available for the stop at Metra and can be purchased at metrapark.com or pbr.com. According to a PBR press release, the group has worked with Metra officials to institute a series of fan safety protocols in accordance with Montana’s COVID-19 guidelines.
Those protocols include:
• All venue staff, PBR staff, riders and stock contractors will be screened for COVID-19. In addition to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-informed screening, all PBR staff and event participants will undergo medical testing for COVID-19.
• Only up to 50% of arena capacity will be sold to distance fans while in their seats.
• All fans will be in POD seating to increase distancing and minimize fan crossover when entering and exiting seats.
• Complimentary face coverings will be offered to fans entering the arena.
• Increased reliance on cashless and contactless concessions.
• Social responsibility guidelines will be posted at restroom, concession and concourse areas.
The PBR has had plenty of experience in hosting events during the crisis and has been one of the national leaders in the return of live sports.
When the coronavirus began making an impact on the national and local sports scenes across the country in March, the last time fans were at an Unleash the Beast event was in Little Rock, Arkansas, March 6-7.
A competition closed to spectators was held the following weekend in Georgia and three more events without fans were held in Oklahoma in April and May to conclude the first half of the PBR season.
Showing creativity, the PBR introduced a team competition during the period.
The Monster Energy Team Challenge began in early June and the first four weekends were in Las Vegas with no spectators. The championship playoffs were held in Sioux Falls and a limited number of fans were allowed at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. An Associated Press article said “a little more than a thousand fans were on hand in the 9,000-seat arena” for the Friday night performance.
“We were the last sport in North America to have an event in Duluth, Georgia, and we were the first sport back,” Gleason said in reference to the sports world shutting down in March and the sports return to action in Guthrie, Oklahoma, at the Lazy E Arena 41 days later. “In between the event in mid-March and the Lazy E Arena, we worked as hard as we could with protocol and with the CDC and learned as much as we could about COVID-19.”
Gleason is proud of how the effort of all involved with the PBR in first returning to action, and then allowing fans to cheer on their favorite cowboys in a limited capacity while social distancing. He said the PBR has shared its COVID-19 protocols for holding events with “15 other leagues.”
“It’s a testament to the PBR team,” he said. “We don’t get paid unless we have events. We were very focused on getting back as quickly as we possibly could. So far, so good. Our protocols have worked. We haven’t had any issues with COVID-19 and have been able to conduct a lot of events when other sports were completely shut down.”
Credit should also be given to the bull riders, Gleason said.
“These guys don’t make a dime unless they are riding. There is no guaranteed contract in our sport,” he said. “There wasn’t an option for them to take a few months off or opt out of a season. It’s not the same as other sports. They have to ride to make a living. The cowboy in all of us required we find a way to step up and make this happen.
“I’m very proud of the cowboys. They have stepped up and ridden well. The events we’ve had have been great bull riding events and sports competition. We will keep on pounding it until we get through the year.”
Lockwood, ranked third in the standings, will be trying to catch world No. 1 Jose Vitor Leme at the World Finals, which are scheduled for Nov. 4-8 in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena. Leme leads Lockwood by 570.5 points.
While the PRCA announced this week that “Las Vegas isn’t a feasible option to host the NFR this year,” Gleason said he’s “optimistic” the PBR will be able to hold its World Finals “with 50% capacity.” He said there are “backup options in Las Vegas if that doesn’t work," along with the possibility of holding the finale in "several other cities" if Las Vegas officials decline to OK the World Finals.
“The Finals will be in the first week of November. We’re still working on the details,” he said. “We would like to hold it in Las Vegas as we planned at the beginning of the year, but if Vegas won’t allow us to conduct the event we’ll look for another home. But, we will have a World Finals this year.”
What isn’t in question is whether the PBR will extend its streak of holding a top-tier event in Billings to 26 next year.
“Absolutely,” said Gleason when asked, noting tentatively the PBR is in its regular time slot for another Metra performance in 2021 as the circuit and other sports leagues look to get back to a normal schedule next year.
With no event occurring this weekend, for now the focus of the PBR is the Sept. 11-13 stop in the Magic City.
“We are just appreciative for the opportunity to keep our sport moving forward in these challenging times and very appreciative for the state of Montana and city of Billings to welcome us,” Gleason said. “We are looking forward to an exciting event and glad we can continue the streak for 25 years going strong.”
