CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the second iteration of its annual elite-level charity event, the Professional Bull Riders will return to what many consider the “coolest” and most unique location where the organization has bucked bulls — the deck of a historic U.S. warship. The PBR Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause, follows up its inaugural event from 2020 with a return visit to the USS Lexington on Saturday, Sept. 4 the PBR reported in a press release last week.
While the team-based competition will raise funds for charity to be named following the blueprint from 2020, the exhibition event will expand the number of teams and rides. In 2021, Cowboys for a Cause will feature eight teams of three riders each, providing nine more chances for rides and wrecks in the long round. The top two scoring teams will be brought back for a six-rider championship round and the event win.
The exhibition event will include the opportunity for world points for the riders, unlike last season’s event. The one-day event will offer riders points equivalent to a 15/15 bonus round in the first round and ride-score bonus points in the championship round.
PBR will once again construct a bull riding arena on the 910-foot-long flight deck of the “Blue Ghost” aircraft carrier. Bringing in over 750,000 pounds of dirt and steel, along with more than 15 miles of cables to support the event and broadcast aboard the vessel requires a trip five stories above the waves via the ship’s still operational aircraft elevator the PBR reported. The bovine athletes will also follow the same path as aircraft being brought up from the bowels of the ship.
