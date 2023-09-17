Williams, who also won at Cheyenne Frontier Days in July , won the average in Pendleton with 6.5 seconds on two head to win $6,214.

Williams won the Montana Circuit Finals in 2022 to qualify for the 2023 NFR Open. Last year she won rodeos in Ellensburg (Wash.), Mandan (N.D.) and Dickinson (N.D.) and was co-champ in San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) and Ogden (Utah). She was seventh at the National Finals Breakaway Roping competition last year to earn $80,316.