FORT WORTH, Texas — Philipsburg rookie saddle bronc rider Rodee DeMers finished second in the world and Browning bull rider Tahj Wells finished third on the final day of the Junior World Finals rodeo competition at the Cowtown Coliseum.
Wells was seventh entering the short-go in the 12-13 age division but scored an 81 to move up four spots. In addition to his saddle bronc finish, DeMers was fourth in bareback and a reserve all-around champion.
Decker Jones of East Helena was third in junior saddle bronc.
Paul Allyn O'Hair from Livingston placed fourth and Morgan Buckingham of Miles City 13th in senior saddle bronc. Leighton LaFromboise of Helena was eighth in senior bareback, 10 slots ahead of Buckingham.
Brenner Jones of East Helena was eighth in peewee saddle bronc and bareback, and sixth in the all-around. His brother Tiber Jones was 13th in peewee bareback.
Timed events begin Tuesday.
