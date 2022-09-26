Elyssa Leininger carries the colors for the start of the Wrangler National Team Roping Finals as they return to Billings for the 17th consecutive year on Monday. The event draws over 6000 teams and fills the First Interstate Arena, the Super Barn and the Expo Center at MetraPark.
Photos: Wrangler Team Roping Finals at MetraPark
- Gazette staff
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.