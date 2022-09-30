BILLINGS — Author Andrew Giangola believes “love” and “try” are two important aspects to the sport of bull riding, and really to any ambition or goal somebody wants to chase and have success at.
You have to “love” a sport such as bull riding to be good at it, develop a passion and want to dedicate your time to the grueling endurance test of riding an elite bovine athlete for eight seconds. And you have to have that get-up-and-go, that “try” when you give your best to have any level of success.
So, it’s no coincidence “Love & Try: Stories of Gratitude and Grit from Professional Bull Riding” is the title to the 336-page book written by Giangola, who oversees public relations for the Professional Bull Riders as the vice president of strategic communications for Endeavor.
The book, published by Cedar Gate Publishing, features many inside stories based on interviews and observation of love and caring for the bulls, super fans, riders, stock contractors, and overall just what makes bull riding tick and what makes its fans love the sport. “Love & Try” — which also features many connections to the Treasure State — came out in mid-July and is available at the Amazon book store or PBRShop.com for $25.
After reading the book and digesting the theme of its contents, it is evident why Giangola titled it “Love & Try.” And the answer is again found early, with Part I titled “Love” and Part 2 starting on page 51 titled “Try.”
“You have all these stories and you are trying to put them in a theme and that was the theme that came out,” Giangola told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “The love and passion of the sport and the animals. ‘Try’ was something that my ears perked up. I’ve never heard ‘try’ used the way it is in the sport. He’ll do well in the sport, he was a lot of ‘try.’
“In this sport, ‘try’ is used as a broad classification of someone with a lot of heart, guts and determination. That is 'try' and it really sums up the sport. This sport is about ‘try.’ (Legendary cowboy and PBR TV broadcaster) Ty Murray used it a lot, too. I picked it up from Ty. Guys who have ‘try,’ that’s what gets you to the eight seconds. That is a long time and you don’t get here without a lot of ‘try’.”
Giangola had worked in public relations with companies such as Pepsi-Cola, NASCAR and Simon & Schuster before his current job of overseeing public relations for the PBR.
He said he became fascinated with bull riding and all that comes with it — including the cowboys, characters such as Montana funnyman Flint Rasmussen, the bulls and the respect and care shown for them, the fans, and everyone who makes up the fascinating scene of a PBR weekend.
So in 2015 when he began his adventure with the PBR, Giangola began exploring the idea of writing a book about the sport. He had already written “The Weekend Starts on Wednesday” in 2010 about the “remarkable” fans of NASCAR when working for the organization.
“A couple of things, I’m a New Yorker who rides a subway and not a horse,” Giangola answered when asked why he wrote “Love & Try.” “I’m probably the least-qualified person to write about bull riding. But at the same time maybe I am a good choice as I’m casting fresh eyes on a colorful and unfamiliar scene to a lot of people.
“In my role for Endeavor, the parent company of the PBR, I found myself in a very difference scene — wide eyed and curious — and before long I was filling a notebook with cowboy quotes and anecdotes.”
Rasmussen, the exclusive arena entertainer of the PBR, is the focal point of chapter 12 “Heavy is the Crown.” Rasmussen is easily recognized as the clown at live PBR events, but he’s taken the role to a new level with his jokes, dancing, and interactions with the crowd. There are young fans who dress like him and there is even a Flint Rasmussen doll.
“I knew I wanted to do a chapter on Flint, he is so important to the sport,” Giangola said. “That was one of the first things that struck me about the sport is you have these very serious, dangerous bull rides that are sandwiched between a rodeo clown if you will, we call him the official entertainer, out there telling jokes, often politically incorrect and most of the time hilarious. To me, there was nothing like PBR. Picture a comedian on the field in NFL games making the crowd laugh during violent collisions. Flint was an interesting story and he is incredibly talented and interesting.”
In “Love & Try,” among those chronicled are retired women’s professional bull rider Jonnie Jonckowski of Billings, to whom chapter five is dedicated. While some may not have heard of the world champion bull rider who was born in 1954 in Fargo, North Dakota, Giangola writes about her accomplishments and "try" throughout the chapter.
He closes with: “You don’t meet many one-of-a-kind legendary American originals. Jonnie Jonckowski is one. Her name will be known.”
“Jonnie was interesting,” Giangola said. “Flint, I knew I was going to do that. Jonnie just kind of came up doing research. I kind of tripped over did you know there was a pioneering female bull rider who rode with the guys. …. I got to know her and I felt I covered something there that had really been forgotten.”
Giangola said he remembers calling the women’s bull riding pioneer to set up an interview and spending hours on that phone call. It was one of those moments where all of a sudden he was “filling a notebook” about the two-time world champion (1986 and ’88) and class of 1991 member of the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame, while doing research for the “Love & Try.”
“We talked for two hours and my hand was about to fall off. She was telling me story after story,” Giangola recalled. “When you are a reporter, when somebody is on a roll, you aren’t going to stop. We kept going and going and going and my hand was about to fall off and it was incredible. The people who were with me, they thought I was crazy, but I couldn’t wait to get home. I knew the story was a good story and I couldn’t wait to get home and start writing. I spent the whole rest of the weekend working on that one. It was so incredible to hear her story.”
In the spirit of “Love & Try,” Giangola said his author and the PBR proceeds as a co-publisher are being donated to the Western Sports Foundation to help pay the medical bills of injured bull riders.
Giangola hopes those who read the book — which includes other Montana ties with several mentions of two-time PBR world champion Jess Lockwood of Volborg, a story involving Columbia Falls native Matt Triplett helping a farmer search for stranded livestock after a storm, and when a young fan “wanted to be like Mike,” which in this reference is 2004 PBR world champion Mike Lee, who was born in Billings — fall in love with bull riding like he has.
“I just fell in love with the sport and really wanted to share it,” Giangola said. “There are so many worthy characters in the sport, plain-spoken men and women with such a can-do attitude and the bull riders who are doing something incredibly courageous, and the stock contractors raising the bulls and putting them first. I kept on taking notes and came up with ‘Love & Try’ as the theme. Love is a love and passion for what you do for the sport, the community, the passion, and the land and the animals on it. And try, as (two-time PBR world champion bull rider) J.B. Mauney put it in the foreword is when you are holding on to the bull rope until your head hits the ground. Try is the main ingredient for success in the PBR and really all things in life.”
