DARBY — Payton Fitzpatrick has hit a lot of rodeos the past few months, so when he says Darby's Twisted Nut event is special, he's not feeding you a line of bull.
"For as small as the population is in this town, I cannot believe the support," said the Polson cowboy, who took second in Friday's bull riding competition with a score of 75 aboard Rowl Grow. "From the time I can remember coming here, which is six or seven years ago, it's always been that way. The fans support you. They're loud and rowdy.
"They're what makes bull riding. That crowd gets your motor running and before you get on your bull, that's what you're trying to do."
Fitzpatrick, the two-time defending Northern Rodeo Association year-end champion, says riding bulls requires a build-up — at least for him. He's not one to just show up and yell giddy up.
"It's kind of trying to find a happy medium between staying relaxed and doing your job," he explained. "Riding bulls, it's not really something I just do spontaneously. I have to talk myself into it every time, especially after getting married."
Fitzpatrick was extra happy to turn in a solid performance Friday since he was riding in front of his sponsor, Ryan Woirhaye of Darby, for the first time since the two joined forces last summer at the Missoula Stampede.
"He's the guy who gets me down the road, and he doesn't always get to see me ride," Fitzpatrick said. "I can't thank him enough."
Friday's bragging rights went to 20-year-old Utah cowboy Kyler Oliver. He set the pace early with a 77-point ride aboard Joker, then blew everyone away with a score of 80 board Landons Remax, the Bull of the Year in the NRA last year.
"That really helped my confidence because I heard everybody talking about that bull," Oliver said. "It'll give me a good check heading to the next rodeo."
Like most young and hungry amateur bull riders, Oliver is thankful to have opportunities these days.
"There's not been many rodeos this year," he offered. "I'm just trying to find whatever I can and go.
"I've been driving 15-plus hours overnight to go to rodeos. This was six hours. I got another 15-hour drive tonight. Lots of driving but it's definitely worth it when it goes well. Honestly I really love Montana."
The Twisted Nut Festival for Testicular Cancer continues Saturday night at 7 p.m. Money raised from the events will go to help fight testicular cancer. Gates open at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for seniors. Kids age 10 and under get in free.
