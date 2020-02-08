PRCA Yellowstone River Roundup

Jessy Davis, pictured in August, suffered a crushed liver at the WCRA Lewis Feild Bulls and Broncs event in Salt Lake City last weekend.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Jessy Davis, a professional bareback rider from Power, is recovering from a major injury he suffered last weekend at a rodeo in Salt Lake City.

Davis, 38, was competing at the World Champions Rodeo Alliance Days of ’47 Lewis Feild Bulls and Broncs event last Saturday. About seven seconds into his bareback ride, his horse fell to the arena floor and landed on top of him, according to the WCRA. The horse crushed Davis' liver and caused him to bleed out, his wife Cassidy Jo Brunner Davis wrote in a Facebook post.

Jessy Davis was rushed to the Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah, where he was placed in a medically induced coma and underwent major liver surgery, Cassidy wrote. More than 21 liters of blood were needed to replace the blood he lost, Cassidy added.

On Thursday, Cassidy wrote on Facebook that Davis was no longer in a coma and "has been recovering very well." A renowned liver transplant doctor assisted four other surgeons with Saturday's procedure, she wrote, and they removed more than half of his liver.

"We know Jess is one TOUGH cowboy!" Cassidy wrote. "Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for the prayers, messages and everything in between - you ALL are getting us through this!"

Davis told 406mtsports.com that he was considering retirement before the Chase Hawks Roughstock Rodeo in December. 

“I have just had enough. I have been rodeoing for 20 years and am kind of over it,” Davis said at the time. “I’ve had my shoulders done a couple times and we are running a lot of cows at home, too. I am pretty busy at home. I kind of like being at home now."

Tags

Load comments