BILLINGS — Professional bareback rider Jessy Davis, a Power native, was released from the hospital last week after spending more than a month recovering from a serious injury, according to his wife, Cassidy Jo Brunner Davis.
Davis' horse fell on top of him and crushed his liver during a ride at a rodeo in Salt Lake City in early February. He was placed into a medically induced coma and underwent surgery at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah. Power, 38, was out of the coma within days.
"For 44 days we called InterMountain Medical Center our home. They were our saving grace," Cassidy wrote Sunday on Facebook. "Jessy got to have another birthday. He gets to go home to his girls. He will get to saddle up his horses and ride with no worries. Jessy will be able to live a normal life ALL THANKS to the good Lord and our amazing Trauma Team and Nurses here! We can’t say enough about this place."
The couple went to Jessy's parents' home in Spanish Fork, Utah, about 45 miles south of Murray, after he was released from the hospital, Cassidy wrote. He had some follow-up doctor appointments scheduled and will remain in Utah for about a week before heading back to Montana, Cassidy added.
Cassidy asked no one to visit Jessy in person because he "is at HIGH-RISK for any kind of sickness or virus," she wrote. Utah had 63 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and Montana had 11 as of Wednesday.
"Jessy still has a long road ahead of him," Cassidy wrote, "but he is ready to take on any challenge!"
Coincidentally, a magnitude 5.7 earthquake hit the Salt Lake City area on Wednesday morning, just a few days after Davis left the hospital.
