COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association is eyeing returning to competition over Memorial Day weekend, according to a press release from the organization.
The pro rodeo schedule has been at a standstill due to the nationwide effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.
“You know, sooner is better, for sure,” PRCA CEO George Taylor said in a recent interview with The Cowboy Channel according to the release. “We’re really hopeful Memorial Day weekend that we can get something started. We’re working very closely right now with Fort Smith (Arkansas) and the local officials there in order to have a rodeo. Whether that means it is a fan-less event or reduced occupancy style of event, that’s really our direction and what we are going to try to pull off because we do need to get the rodeo engine going and have everybody in these communities see some encouraging things. We are really excited about the potential of starting that on Memorial Day weekend.”
In the interview with The Cowboy Channel, Taylor also discussed the “Kick Open the Chutes” PRCA incentive plan, which will help rodeo committees throughout the process.
“The big focus of this is, ‘How do we get going?’” Taylor said. “What we are going to do as the PRCA is we’re looking to partner with PRCA rodeo committees to begin to understand what they can do to just say, ‘Yes.’ … These are challenging times. How can we supplement some of the things the local committees are trying to do, whether they have lost sponsors, their gate might be reduced substantially, or maybe we are just helping to try and give them a backstop of some additional funds.
“The PRCA wants all our committees and communities to know that we are very flexible, that we work with them on the format, the number of days, but we really want to get going and create some good for all of our membership, for the committees and the communities they serve, as well as their charities. We are starting out looking through June initially just to provide some incentive and some additional stimulus to get rodeo going.”
