COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The 2022 NFR Open will be hosted by the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo, July 13-16, 2022 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the PRCA announced on Oct. 19 in a press release.
The inaugural NFR Open will be one of the biggest rodeos of the 2022 PRCA season, with $1 million in payouts to contestants, livestock and other PRCA members the release noted.
The NFR Open, formerly titled the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo, is the most prestigious rodeo under the PRCA circuit system and will feature two contestants in each event from each of the 12 U.S. circuits, plus Canada, bringing more than 200 contestants to the Norris-Penrose Event Center for five competition rounds over the four days.
The Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals will be held in Great Falls Jan. 13-15, 2022.
The event will culminate with a semifinals and finals on Saturday, July 16, when the national circuit champions will be crowned. The NFR Open will be key for cowboys and cowgirls shooting to qualify for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas taking place later in the year.
