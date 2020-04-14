COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — ProRodeo is taking the sport of rodeo digital.
With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the postponement or cancellation of PRCA rodeos, the PRCA Digital Rodeo Tournament presented by The Cowboy Channel is giving fans the opportunity to vote for their favorite cowboys and cowgirls in a virtual tournament-style format.
According to a PRCA news release, in the tournament the top 16 competitors in the world standings in each event will be matched up in a head-to-head bracket, with competitors seeded in their respective spots.
The cowboy or cowgirl in the top spot in the standings will open the tournament against the No. 16 competitor. For example, in bareback Tim O’Connell is seeded No. 1 and he’ll go up against Logan Patterson, 16th in the standings.
Because team ropers switch partners, headers are paired with their respective numerical heeling partner.
It will be up to fans to decide who advances to the next round, who advances to the semifinals and the finals, and who is crowned the champion of the Digital Rodeo Tournament.
Fans and competitors alike can vote daily at ProRodeo.com. Voting for each round will take place beginning Mondays and runs through Thursdays.
