COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association remains committed to hosting the 2020 National Finals Rodeo and said in a media release on Wednesday afternoon that "there is no question — the 2020 ProRodeo World Champions will be crowned."
There are several options being considered: with fans, without fans, in Las Vegas, and outside Las Vegas, according to the release. Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the PRCA and Las Vegas Events "want to produce the best NFR ever and provide fans, sponsors, contestants and members the outstanding experience they’ve come to expect" the release read.
Last year, two Montana cowboys won world titles at the NFR as Helena's Ty Erickson and Miles City's Haven Meged claimed the year-end championships at the Thomas & Mack Center. Erickson won the world steer wrestling title, ahead of Butte's Bridger Chambers, who finished second. Meged, who was a 21-year-old rookie, won two buckles; one for finishing first in the average and he also was first in the world in tie-down roping.
At this time, an event in Las Vegas with fans isn’t feasible the release noted. There is an option to keep the NFR in Las Vegas without fans that is being explored.
Another option being evaluated for this year is holding the NFR in a new host city that will allow the PRCA to optimize:
• NFR fan attendance and fan experience, including shopping in the NFR gift show, walking through the ProRodeo Fan Zone, local nightlife with NFR after-parties and other entertainment.
• Opportunities to hold the annual PRCA Convention, ProRodeo Hall of Fame Gala, NFR Contestant Back Number Ceremony and the annual PRCA Awards Banquet.
• Season tickets; the PRCA will be working to accommodate those who currently hold NFR season tickets.
• The safety of contestants, members and fans.
The release said the PRCA hopes to have a final decision by Sept. 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.