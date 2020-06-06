ROUNDUP — A PRCA rodeo will be held here over the traditional Cowboy Christmas July Fourth run.

Rodeo Roundup is set for July 3-4 at the Musselshell County Fairgrounds.

The July 3 performance is set for 7 p.m. and the July 4 performance will be at 1 p.m.

Tickets will be available at the gate.

