ROUNDUP — A PRCA rodeo will be held here over the traditional Cowboy Christmas July Fourth run.
Rodeo Roundup is set for July 3-4 at the Musselshell County Fairgrounds.
The July 3 performance is set for 7 p.m. and the July 4 performance will be at 1 p.m.
Tickets will be available at the gate.
