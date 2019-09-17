COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and Rural Media Group announced a multi-year agreement which will have television coverage of the National Finals Rodeo move to The Cowboy Channel and RFD-TV beginning in 2020.
Officials from the PRCA and RFD-TV made the announcement Tuesday.
The move will have professional rodeo’s “Super Bowl” seen by millions live simultaneously on two national TV networks.
The NFR is held annually at the beginning in December at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas.
“This is a huge milestone in the growth of the PRCA,” said PRCA CEO George Taylor in a press release. “Never before has ProRodeo assumed the prime placement and coverage that will be seen under this deal.
“Our hats are off to Patrick Gotsch and his family, the owners for Rural Media Group, for their enthusiastic interest, support and devotion to our sport.”
Gottsch is the founder and president of RFD-TV.
“We are so proud and excited to partner with the PRCA, the rodeo committees, and of course all the PRCA cowboys and cowgirls to aggressively produce and distribute original programming that will support rodeo 365 days a year, on networks that are totally dedicated to serving and expanding the western sports community,” Gottsch said.
“There is a Golf Channel, the NFL Network, a baseball network, a tennis channel and so on. Now rodeo has it owns channel(s). RMG plans to do everything for rodeo and the PRCA that these other media partnerships have done for their sports.”
Also included in the deal is a variety of other PRCA programming, including expanded live coverage of the ProRodeo Tour and the PRCA’s Xtreme Bulls Tour events which will result in an increase in the amount, availability and quality of PRCA ProRodeo coverage on the Cowboy Channel.
Other highlights include:
All 10 nights of the NFR live and a new east coast prime time encore airing the next day.
Live coverage of at least 18 ProRodeo Tour final performances each year plus a taped highlight show for encore airings on both The Cowboy Channel and RFD-TV.
Television coverage of 10 episodes of the PRCA’x Xtreme Bulls, including the Xtreme Bulls Tour Finale with encore airings on both The Cowboy Channel and RFD-TV.
Extended pre- and post-coverage of the NFR each night.
A weekly pro rodeo studio show.
There will also be enhanced fan experiences, with programming highlighting the local rodeo communities, the organizing committees and the charities they support along with special access to the PRCA athletes and other PRCA members whose contributions are key to the sport.
The new deal will begin in early 2020. The two networks are seen in a combined 94 million homes in the United States.
