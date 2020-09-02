COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Many sporting events, including rodeos, have been canceled or postponed this calendar year because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
However, according to a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association press release on Monday, there is hope for this year's National Finals Rodeo.
A recent PRCA survey indicates rodeo fans want to attend the 2020 NFR, regardless of location.
A press release issued by the PRCA on Monday stated that "Las Vegas isn’t a feasible option to host the NFR this year, so the PRCA has been exploring other options."
Every year many Treasure State and Equality State cowboys and cowgirls aim to qualify for the NFR. Traditionally, the NFR begins in early December in Las Vegas and 10 nightly performances are held at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Last year, two Montana cowboys won world titles at the NFR as Helena's Ty Erickson (steer wrestling) and Miles City's Haven Meged (tie-down roping) claimed the year-end championships at the Thomas & Mack Center. Meged also captured the average title.
Former Sheridan (Wyo.) College cowboy Zeke Thurston of Big Valley, Alberta, bucked to his second saddle bronc world championship at 2019 NFR, to go along with the world title he won in 2016. Brody Cress of Hillsdale, Wyoming, won the saddle bronc average title for the second time. Cress also claimed the average buckle in 2017.
In an earlier release by the PRCA on Aug. 19, it was reported that the PRCA remained committed to hosting the 2020 NFR and that "there is no question — the 2020 ProRodeo World Champions will be crowned."
The Aug. 19 press release by the PRCA said several options were being considered for the 2020 NFR. Options at the time included holding the event with fans, without fans, in Las Vegas, and outside Las Vegas. The PRCA noted it was important to provide fans, sponsors, contestants and members the outstanding experience they’ve come to expect.
In early August, the PRCA and Las Vegas Events surveyed fans nationwide. With more than 40,000 responses, nearly 80% said they would travel to attend the NFR. Given an array of options, most fans prefer to see the event somewhere in Texas, according to the PRCA news release issued Monday.
“The fans have spoken, and we hear them,” PRCA CEO George Taylor said in the Aug. 31 press release. “Our fans are imperative to the National Finals Rodeo. The PRCA is committed to the NFR, our sponsors, our members and our fans.”
The PRCA is asking rodeo fans to sign up at https://prorodeo.com/2020-nfr-ticket-drawing to get early news on the announcement of a location for the 2020 NFR. Fans will get advance notice of the 2020 venue, plus a chance to win a pair of tickets to one performance of the year-end event, according to the release.
The deadline to register for the random drawing for a pair of 2020 NFR tickets is Thursday, Sept. 3, at 11:59 p.m. Mountain time.
When it came to other events critical to the 2020 NFR, the most important event for fans who participated in the survey was Cowboy Christmas, at nearly 90%, followed by the Wrangler NFR Nightly Buckle Presentation, according to the PRCA press release issued on Monday.
The Monday release stated that the "PRCA is committed to finding a location to host the NFR and to provide ample space for the additional events that come with the PRCA’S marquee event."
“We’re watching other professional sports struggle,” Taylor said in the Monday release. “This has been a tough year for all of us. Our approach to getting through this is to listen to our fans and to stay connected to the character of the cowboys who are at the center of rodeo.”
With the ongoing coronavirus crisis, rodeo fans indicated that hand sanitizing stations were the most important aspect of maintaining a clean arena. Enhanced sanitizing was also high on the priority list, while masks being offered, temperature checks, maintaining social distancing, cashless processes and queuing lines were deemed less important, according to the release.
The PRCA said the organization is committed to recreating the experience of the NFR in Las Vegas wherever it lands, and a decision on the 2020 venue will be announced by Sept.30.
