OKLAHOMA CITY — The Professional Bull Riders will soon have a hall of fame.
Last week, the bull riding circuit and the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum announced in a press release a partnership to create the PBR hall at the Oklahoma venue.
The PBR will now hold its Heroes & Legends induction ceremony in Oklahoma City beginning next year. The ceremony will be held prior to the September PBR Team Series event in Oklahoma City at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum.
The PBR Hall of Fame will be unveiled in the spring of 2023 in the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum's American Rodeo Gallery, the PBR reported in the release.
“As PBR readies to embark on our 30th anniversary season, we couldn’t think of a more fitting location and institution to house our first-ever hall of fame, paying tribute to the trailblazers and visionaries, iconic moments and events, that have been steppingstones along our path to revolutionizing bull riding into a sport now entertaining millions each year around the globe,” said Sean Gleason, PBR CEO and Commissioner, in the news release issued by the organization. “Through the compelling storytelling, and hyper attention to detail, that is being integrated into every phase of the planning, the PBR Hall of Fame will bring to life our history like never before.”
