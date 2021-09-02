PUEBLO, Colo. — As the Professional Bull Riders family continues to mourn fallen bull rider Amadeu Campos Silva, the league, its athletes, and partners have vowed to support the family that the 22 year old left behind.
Silva, of Brazil, died Sunday as a result of injuries suffered at a PBR Velocity Tour stop in Fresno, California.
This weekend, the entire $100,000 athlete purse for PBR Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Saturday, will be donated to Silva's family the PBR announced in a press release on Thursday.
The release reported that the PBR will match the $100,000 donation, as well as fan donations up to $100,000. The special team event on top of the USS Lexington aircraft carrier will be televised on CBS on Sunday at 10 a.m. Mountain time.
PBR has also started a fundraising effort for Silva's family. Fans can contribute by visiting www.pbr.com/amadeumemorial .
“Amadeu’s passing pains us all to the core,” said PBR commissioner and CEO Sean Gleason in the press release. “His main goal wasn’t trophies or buckles or bragging rights, it was to put food on his family’s table. No amount of money can bring Amadeu back to his family, but we know he’d be very happy to see efforts underway, led by his fellow riders, to care for them.”
