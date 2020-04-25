GUTHRIE, Okla. — Taylor Toves bucked to an 89.5-point score to win the round as the Professional Bull Riders Unleash the Beast Tour returned to action at the Lazy E Arena here.
The event is closed to fans, and observing strict health protocols according to a PBR news release.
It had been 41 days since PBR bull riders competed on tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. Among the stops canceled or postponed was the top-tier Billings Invitational, which would have been April 17-19 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. The Magic City performance, the longest-running PBR event, was canceled — ending a streak of 24 consecutive years for the PBR in Billings.
The stop in Oklahoma is the 11th Unleash The Beast stop this year.
Toves scored his victorious ride atop Biker Bob, a bull only ridden successfully eight times on the top-tier series.
Montana cowboys Matt Triplett, Jake Lockwood and Dakota Louis did not post a score.
The two-day event with conclude with round two and the championship round on Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.