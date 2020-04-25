GUTHRIE, Okla. — Taylor Toves bucked to an 89.5-point score to win the round as the Professional Bull Riders Unleash the Beast Tour returned to action at the Lazy E Arena here.

The event is closed to fans, and observing strict health protocols according to a PBR news release.

It had been 41 days since PBR bull riders competed on tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. Among the stops canceled or postponed was the top-tier  Billings Invitational, which would have been April 17-19 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. The Magic City performance, the longest-running PBR event, was canceled — ending a streak of 24 consecutive years for the PBR in Billings. 

The stop in Oklahoma is the 11th Unleash The Beast stop this year.

Toves scored his victorious ride atop Biker Bob, a bull only ridden successfully eight times on the top-tier series.

Montana cowboys Matt Triplett, Jake Lockwood and Dakota Louis did not post a score.

The two-day event with conclude with round two and the championship round on Sunday.

