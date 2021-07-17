LOS ANGELES — The Professional Bull Riders' streaming service RidePass will now stream exclusively on Pluto TV, as both a linear channel and on-demand choice.
The new arrangement between the PBR and Pluto TV begins Tuesday and was recently announced in a PBR press release.
Pluto TV is a free streaming television service.
The launch of PBR RidePass on Pluto TV will mark a transition for RidePass from a subscription-based streaming service to an ad-supported streaming channel.
PBR RidePass on Pluto TV will feature live PBR bull riding, rodeo and other western sporting events. The first marquee rodeo to be carried live on Pluto TV is Days of 47 Cowboy Games and Rodeo July 20-24 from the Utah Fair State Park with all five rounds of competition free on Pluto TV.
