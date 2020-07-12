BILLINGS — The PBR is coming back to Billings.
On the Monster Energy Team Challenge championship game broadcast from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Sunday on CBS, PBR CEO Sean Gleason made an announcement, that "subject to change" the PBR had added dates to its Unleash The Beast tour.
On a graphic shown as Gleason was being interviewed, the Billings stop Sept. 11-13 was displayed along with events in Bismarck (North Dakota), Guthrie, Oklahoma, Salt Lake City, Fort Worth (Texas), Des Moines (Iowa) and Springfield, Missouri.
The three-day stop will be at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
The PBR schedule, like many in the sports world, has been altered by the coronavirus pandemic. Originally, the top-tier Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast Billings Invitational set for April 17-19 was canceled in March.
"We are happy to have them and glad to have them back," MetraPark marketing and sales director Ray Massie told 406mtsports.com. "We'll follow the governor's protocols and are happy to host them."
In a PBR news release, announcing the schedule changes, it said, All scheduled dates for PBR events are subject to change based on government guidance and changing health conditions."
Editor's Note: This story will be updated.
