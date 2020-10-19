PUEBLO, Colo. — The Professional Bull Riders premier series will stop in Billings for the 26th consecutive year in 2021.
The PBR released its 2021 schedule on Monday and the Billings stop at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark is scheduled for Jan. 22-24.
It is the second stop on the Unleash The Beast tour next season.
Traditionally the Billings stop is in the spring, but this year it was held Sept. 11-13 as the original dates of April 17-19 were canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
It was later announced in July that the circuit would be stopping in Billings in September for the 25th straight year.
The PBR release issued on Monday said that "throughout the 2021 season, PBR will continue to commit to providing a safe environment for fans, athletes, employees, and crew by working with its venue partners to implement industry-leading protocols for holding live events while following health guidance from local and state officials for each event."
According to the PBR, included in the safety protocol this season at recent PBR events were: venue staff, PBR staff, riders and stock contractors being screened for COVID-19; only up to 50% of arena capacity allowed to distance fans while in their seats; fans in POD seating to increase distancing and minimize fan crossover when entering and exiting seats; and complimentary face coverings offered to fans entering the arena.
The PBR will begin the 2021 season Jan. 9-10 in Duluth, Georgia. The last event of the first half of the season is in New York at Madison Square Garden April 30-May 2. The second half of the year will begin in Cheyenne, Wyoming, July 26-27 and the World Finals are Nov. 3-7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
This year's World Finals are Nov. 12-15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. According to an article on the PBR website, the elite series event scheduled for Pensacola, Florida, Oct. 24-25 was postponed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.