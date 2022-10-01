PUEBLO, Colo. — The Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast premier series tour will once again be stopping at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark as the elite bull riding organization announced its 30th anniversary season schedule on Thursday.
For the 28th straight year, which is the longest consecutive-years stop on the circuit’s schedule, PBR bull riders will try and stay atop the world's top bulls for eight seconds at the Metra. The Billings stop, the fourth to last on the regular-season schedule when bull riders will be battling for World Finals positioning, is April 14-16, 2023.
The UTB season starts Nov. 26-27 in Tucson, Arizona, and ends with the World Finals in May at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The first three rounds of the World Finals are May 12-14, and rounds 4-7 and the championship round are May 18-21.
Overall, the elite series regular season will feature 23 stops. In a press release detailing the the 2023 schedule, it was noted the PBR plans to celebrate its 30th anniversary season. The PBR was created in 1992 when "20 cowboys broke away from the traditional rodeo with the belief that bull riding could be a standalone sport." One of the 20 founding cowboys of the PBR was Roscoe's Clint Branger. Since the trailblazing initiative, the PBR has awarded nearly $300 million in prize money according to the release.
The PBR also announced the expansion Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour schedule, which will consist of 26 total events including the Velocity Tour Finals May 5-6 in Corpus Christi, Texas. The expansion series tour begins Jan. 6-7, 2023, in Lexington, Kentucky. A stop in Casper, Wyoming, is scheduled for April 1, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.