SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Professional Bull Riders plans to hold a April 9-11 event at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center here at full capacity.
The PBR has been a leading trailblazer in the world of sports in welcoming fans back into indoor arenas.
Last July following the COVID-19 shutdown, the PBR welcomed socially-distanced fans back in Sioux Falls.
The top bull riders — which are expected to include Jess Lockwood of Volborg and Columbia Falls native Matt Triplett, who now resides in South Dakota — and rankest bucking bulls in the league return to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center April 9-11 as the league once again makes sports history welcoming back fans in full indoor arena capacity for the Unleash The Beast First PREMIER Bank PREMIER Bankcard Invitational.
Since the onset of the health pandemic, through implementing new protocols and executing the blueprint for a return that was subsequently shared with more than 15 other leagues, PBR has successfully held 31 ticketed fan weekends with 66 individual ticketed events, including a stop in Billings last September, hosting more than 131,000 fans, according to a PBR press release.
“We’re excited to welcome bull riding back to Sioux Falls,” said South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem in a PBR release. “Last summer, PBR proved that we can hold safe and responsible events, and they chose South Dakota for the first major sporting event with fans in the stands in the country. We’re building on the success of that event and proving that South Dakota is a national destination for rodeo.”
The guidelines and protocols in place at the event in Sioux Falls will include: mobile ticketing to replace traditional printed tickets; increased reliance on cashless, contactless concessions with prepackaged food available for sale; social distancing; temperature checks and Centers for Disease Control screening for all staff; along with PBR staff and athletes being tested for COVID-19.
“One of the key milestones for our sport’s safe and responsible return was when fans came back into the arena in Sioux Falls last July through a forward-thinking partnership with ASM Global, the City of Sioux Falls and Gov. Kristi Noem,” said Sean Gleason, Commissioner and CEO of PBR, in the release. “We are very excited to return to Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls as we continue to move forward.”
