PUEBLO, Colo. — The Professional Bull Riders announced in a press release on Wednesday that the organization will be holding the PBR Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause in December.
The event will take place on the USS Lexington in Corpus Christi, Texas, and be broadcast on CBS on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. Mountain time.
According to the release, the format is an invitational team event featuring five teams of three cowboys, riding to support military members and their families through a new charity initiative.
The PBR will construct a arena on the 872-foot long launch deck on top of the air craft carrier, bringing in 300 tons of dirt and steel and more than 15 miles of copper and fiber optic cables to support the event and TV broadcast. Bucking bulls will be brought on board via the ship’s still-functioning aircraft elevator. Aircraft aboard the ship will be used as set pieces around the arena.
The exhibition event will not count for world points. While the event is closed to the general public, PBR will offer exclusive viewing for VIP guests, ultimate experience ticket packages, and members of the military.
This special event marks the launch of PBR Cowboys for a Cause: Every Second Counts, a new initiative with the goal of raising money for charitable organizations.
In the release, it was noted that the PBR and its sponsors will donate to Operation Homefront, an organization providing financial support, housing and various resources to U.S. military families.
The release stated the "PBR chose a military charity as the first beneficiary of the new program to acknowledge and thank members of the armed forces and their families for their sacrifices made for our country."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.