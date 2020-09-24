PUEBLO, Colo. — If Montana bull rider Jess Lockwood is to win his third Professional Bull Riders world championship, and second consecutive, he'll be celebrating at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.
The PBR announced on Thursday that the Unleash The Beast tour World Finals will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Nov. 12-15.
The event — promoted as the "richest and most prestigious event in bull riding" — offers a $1 million Monster Energy World Champion Bonus and gold buckle to the PBR world champion and a $300,000 check to the event winner, had originally been scheduled for T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Nov. 4-8.
The World Finals had been in Las Vegas for 26 consecutive years, However, due to Nevada COVID-19 (coronavirus) restrictions the World Finals had to be moved the PBR noted in a press release.
The PBR has competed in AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, annually for the last 10 years. The stadium hosted the PBR as the circuit set the sport’s largest single-day event attendance record, welcoming more than 46,000 fans in February 2018. The stadium also held two editions of the PBR Global Cup USA in 2019 and 2020.
“The PBR World Finals, the biggest event in bull riding, will crown our next champion rider and bull in the NFL’s largest stadium in the heart of cowboy country, giving fans the sport they love in a comfortable, socially distanced environment,” said PBR CEO and commissioner Sean Gleason in a PBR press release. “We are very grateful to Governor (Greg) Abbott and the state of Texas, who moved at lightning speed to make this happen, as well as our partners in the city of Arlington, the Visitors Bureau, and AT&T Stadium for welcoming PBR and our loyal fans for championship week.”
Gleason told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com in a interview before the Billings PBR stop two weeks ago that the PBR was exploring other options in case the PBR could not hold the World Finals in Vegas.
“The Finals will be in the first week of November. We’re still working on the details,” he said in that interview. “We would like to hold it in Las Vegas as we planned at the beginning of the year, but if Vegas won’t allow us to conduct the event we’ll look for another home. But, we will have a World Finals this year.”
Now that that home has been found at AT&T Stadium, riders will be aiming to be among the top 35 to qualify for the finale.
Four Unleash The Beast stops remain on the schedule before the World Finals. Lockwood, also the world champion in 2017, is in fourth place in the standings trailing No. 1 Jose Vitor Leme by 716 points. Last year entering the finals, Leme — who won the premier series stop in Billings Sept. 11-13 — led Lockwood by 749.16 points entering the finals. Prior to last year's championships, Leme was the top-ranked bull rider and Lockwood was second. Lockwood, the 2016 PBR Rookie of the Year, made up the difference by winning the World Finals and earning 1,500 points for the aggregate title and 2,265 event points, along with $1,391,500.
However, Leme, who was not cleared to compete in Des Moines, Iowa, last week according to a PBR press release, has put together a terrific season this year with seven Unleash The Beast victories.
At last year's World Finals, Columbia Falls bull rider Matt Triplett finished second. After a no-score in the first round, Triplett bucked to scores of 89.25, 86.75, 89.25, 86.5 and 89.25 points. Triplett netted 441 aggregate points and earned 720 points for his aggregate score and 1,000 total event points. The Montana cowboy earned a check for $172,166 and would finish seventh in the world standings with the championship performance.
Triplett, who did not compete in Billings due to injury and also missed last weekend's event in Des Moines, Iowa, is currently ranked 19th.
Two other Montana bull riders — Dakota Louis of Browning, and Jake Lockwood of Volborg — are also hoping to qualify for the World Finals. The top 35 will advance to AT&T Stadium. Louis is 33rd in the world standings and Jake Lockwood is 40th.
Additionally, the next PBR Global Cup, a five-nation, team event, which was to be held at AT&T Stadium in 2021, will relocate to Las Vegas in the spring of 2021 with the date and venue to be announced, the PBR release noted.
The PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals, which had been scheduled at South Point Arena in Las Vegas Oct. 31–Nov. 1 will now be held at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Nov. 6-7.
“When we heard about the potential opportunity to host PBR World Finals, we immediately began discussions to figure out a way to host this event,” said Dallas Cowboys Chief Operating Officer Stephen Jones in the PBR release. “We have an incredible relationship with PBR since the opening of our stadium and we’re as excited as ever to extend that relationship by providing a safe stadium environment for them to feature their sport once again.”
The PBR World Finals joins the National Finals Rodeo as the second major Western sports event to move from Las Vegas to Texas in 2020 due to the coronavirus.
On Sept. 9, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association announced it was moving its championship event to Arlington, Texas Dec. 3-12. The NFR will be held at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers.
During PBR World Finals week, fans can also attend the Women’s Rodeo World Championship at the Will Rogers Coliseum Complex in Fort Worth. The competition begins on Nov. 9 and will culminate with championship rounds held inside AT&T Stadium during the Nov. 13-15 World Finals performances. Contestants competing in four disciplines — breakaway roping, barrel racing, and team roping —will compete for their piece of a $750,000 purse along with an all-around $20,000 bonus the PBR release noted. Athletes in each discipline will compete for $136,000 in the main event, with each discipline champion walking away with a minimum of $60,000.
General public tickets for PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast go on sale Monday, Oct. 5. Additionally, PBR Direct four-day packages will go on sale Sept. 28-30, with PBR Direct Single Day tickets on sale Oct. 1-2. Tickets can be purchased at the AT&T Stadium Box Office, online at ATTStadium.com or SeatGeek.com, or via the phone to PBR Customer Service at (800) 732-1727.
Following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. resulting in the shutdown of live sporting events beginning in mid-March, the PBR was among the first professional sports to return to competition. The circuit has instituted safety protocols, including "POD seating" and has now hosted fans during seven event weekends, including the Billings stop.
