FORT WORTH, Texas — The Professional Bull Riders announced this week that the PBR World Finals will move to Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, beginning in 2022.
This year's PBR World Finals will be held in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena Nov. 3-7.
On Tuesday the league announced the World Finals move at a press conference at Dickies Arena. The PBR also announced a restructured schedule for its 2022 premier Unleash The Beast series as the regular season will now begin in January and culminate with the World Finals in May.
The 2022 World Finals will be held over two weekends in May. The first three rounds of the 2022 World Finals will be held May 13-15, with the final five rounds May 19-22.
The PBR also announced it will return to Billings in 2022. The 2022 schedule will include a minimum of 20 elite tour stops, including at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. Dates for the individual regular-season tour stops were not announced. Ticketing information for the 2022 season and the complete schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.
This past May when the elite bull riding organization competed in Billings was the the 26th straight year in which a PBR premier series event was held at the Metra. The Billings stop is the longest-running event for the PBR
In the release, the circuit reported it will "hold events in the months following the 2022 PBR World Finals in May until the next Unleash The Beast regular season begins" in Jan. 2023 and will release those plans at a later date. The release did note that starting in 2023 the season will span from November to May.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.