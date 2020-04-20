COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Renowned bareback horse Grated Coconut of the Calgary Stampede headlines an award-winning eight-member class of inductees that will be enshrined in the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs on Aug. 1.
Grated Coconut won a PRCA-record six bareback horse of the year awards. Now 23 and living on the Calgary Stampede Ranch in Alberta, he was the top horse at the National Finals Rodeo in 2008.
The list of inductees, announced on Monday, also includes six-time world champion Cody Ohl (tie-down roping and all-around), world champion bull rider Butch Kirby, stock contractor Jim Sutton Jr., contract personnel Suni Deb Backstrom, notable Randy Witte, the Ellensburg (Washington) Rodeo and world champion barrel racer Martha Josey.
With $3.5 million in career earnings, Ohl is second only to Trevor Brazile in total money won in ProRodeo competition. He qualified for the NFR 20 times.
Kirby won his PRCA world title in 1978. When the Wrangler NFR comes around in December, it will also mark Kirby's 30th year as a pro judge.
Sutton, 85, is from Onida, South Dakota, while Backstrom, who has been picked as the PRCA secretary of the year 10 times, is from Congress, Arizona.
Witte, from Peyton, Colorado, is the publisher of the Western Horseman, where he has worked for 29 years.
Josey, 82, won her world title in 1980 and earned a bronze medal at the 1988 Winter Olympics in rodeo. She is from Kamack, Texas.
The Ellensburg Rodeo dates to 1923 and had a payout of $368,274 in 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.