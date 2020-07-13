COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The ProRodeo Tour Finale is moving locations and changing dates, according to a PRCA press release.
The ProRodeo Tour Finale will take place Sept. 23-26 in Rapid City, South Dakota, offering competitors the chance to score money in the race to the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas as the regular season concludes.
The ProRodeo Tour Finale was originally slated to take place at the Washington State Fair Rodeo in Puyallup, Washington, Sept. 10-13. The event had to be moved when the Washington State Fair Pro Rodeo announced it had canceled for 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rapid City and the Tour Finale will play a key role in determining which cowboys will be crowned ProRodeo Tour champions and which ones will be heading to the NFR Dec. 3-12. The Top 24 contestants in the standings will qualify for the Tour Finale.
