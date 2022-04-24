NAMPA, Idaho — Ramon de Lima rode all three of his bulls en route to capturing the title at the Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast tour ZipRecruiter Invitational here on Saturday.
Competing in front of a sold-out crowd, Lima recorded a score of 89.75 points aboard Top Shelf in the championship round. While that ride didn't ensure victory, former world champion Kaique Pacheco didn't score in the championship round and Lima, who was third as the final round began, captured the crown. Pacheco, the 2018 world titlist, was 2 for 3 to finish third.
Lima earned 138 world title points and $46,435 at the two-day stop according to a PBR news release. It was the 31-year-old Brazilian's first premier series victory since winning in Little Rock, Arkansas, in March 2020. He is now 18th in the world standings.
Colton Fritzlan of Rifle, Colorado, was the only other rider with a perfect 3-for-3 weekend to finish second and garner 80.5 points in the standings.
World standings leader Joao Ricard Vieira was 1 for 3 to finish ninth. World No. 2 Daylon Swearingen, of Piffard, New York, placed 10th. Vieira has an 88.84-point lead over Swearingen as the UTB tour heads into Billings for the PBR Cooper Tires Invitational presented by Ariat at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark Friday through Sunday. The Friday performance begins at 7:45 p.m., Saturday the contest starts at 6:45 p.m. and on Sunday the show starts at 1:45 p.m.
Pacheco is now 120.5 points behind Vieira.
Montana cowboy Matt Triplett, a native of Columbia Falls, tied for 12th with a ride of 86.5 points in the second round to net 11 points. Former Montana State bull rider Chase Dougherty had a score of 86 in the second round to finish 14th and earn 10 points.
Back-to-back Billings winner and two-time defending world champion Jose Vitor Leme was 15th.
The Billings stop is the last in the regular season for the UTB tour. The World Finals begin May 13 in Fort Worth, Texas.
