DRUMMOND — Yards away from the dusty spot where Polson cowboy Payton Fitzpatrick was tending to his dislocated shoulder, a film crew shot footage of Brandley Peabody.
The setting was surreal Sunday at the Drummond Kiwanis PRCA Rodeo. While a jam-packed crowd reveled in the action and cheered the cowboys and cowgirls as they braved 90-degree heat, a crew of cameramen and sound technicians seized the moment, filming a rodeo scene for a movie with a working title of "Broke."
Make no mistake, Fitzpatrick and Peabody are both real-life rodeo competitors. Peabody, a former Montana Grizzly competitor from Pompeys Pillar, posted a winning score of 68 aboard Canada Dry in bareback riding. Fitzpatrick, NRA champion in 2018 and 2019, failed to stay aboard Jack Knife for 8 seconds in the bull riding finale.
But five years down the road, Sunday's 80th annual Drummond rodeo will be remembered as much for Peabody's stunt double exploits and the presence of the film crew as it will be a rodeo fans were hungry to welcome back after going without in 2020.
When Peabody's ride was over, actor Wyatt Russell was called to action, going to his knees in the arena dirt as the crowd was encouraged to cheer for the movie cameras. Then he spent the rest of his afternoon behind the bucking chutes, wrapping and unwrapping his wrists, changing clothes and doing about anything you might imagine a cowboy would do at a rodeo as a film crew shot footage.
Funny, Fitzpatrick's real-life rodeo drama was playing out so close nearby. He's the cowboy western Montanans have come to know and respect for his success and resilience. The one that was married recently and even more recently welcomed a son into this world.
Now the pressure is mounting for Fitzpatrick to win big money. It's a dynamic he's still getting used to, slowly but surely.
"The biggest change is we had a little boy at the end of May," he said. "Even though I like to think it doesn't bother me, I think subconsciously it's probably in the back of my head, a little more pressure to stay on probably.
"That's what it's felt like almost every time I get on this summer, just a mountain of pressure and I just can't seem to really relieve it. I don't feel like I'm riding bad. I just can't seem to finish it."
Ah, the life of a rodeo cowboy. Fitzpatrick, who builds houses and runs cattle when he's not on the rodeo circuit, hit a whopping six rodeos in early July and he's not doing too poorly, sitting at No. 2 in the Montana PRCA bull riding rankings. Still, he expects more.
"I'm probably going to need surgery on the shoulder — I thought about riding through it this summer or maybe I'll get surgery done and try to come back stronger," he offered. "But that's nothing new in bull riding. Battling injuries is something everybody has to do. I've been fortunate to not have to do it as much.
"I'm just lacking a little something right now and I have to figure out what that is."
Fitzpatrick says he's taking a little break now. He'll be back at it next weekend at a rodeo in Oregon.
Win or lose, he loved the crowd that turned out Sunday in Drummond.
"They make a lot of noise and fire us up and it's super great to see," he said.
The bull riding event was won by Cole Wagner of Valier, who scored 83 aboard Circus Freak.
"A buddy of mine saw him in Augusta a couple of weeks ago and they said he was really good, really fast," Wagner said. "He sure was. I was able to stay on him."
Former Billings Senior wrestling standout Cree Minkoff tied with Tanner Hollenback of Dillon for top honors in the saddle bronc competition. Both scored 83, with Hollenback's effort coming in slack.
Minkoff, 27, didn't event start his rodeo career until the spring of his senior year of high school. He loves the sport and it is reflected in his mettle.
"I'm just coming off a shoulder surgery (last September), so I didn't get going this year until the beginning of June," he noted. "I started off a little slow but it's coming around."
Minkoff scored 83 aboard a bronc he had never seen before, Bar 701 Black Jack.
"I like to know what I'm getting on," he noted, "but you try to treat every horse the same way. They have a mind of their own anyway, so they'll do what they want."
Other winners Sunday included: Jade Gardner of Winnett in tie down roping (9.5 seconds); Denver Roy of Canada in steer wrestling (5.0 seconds); Ian Austiguy of Gallatin Gateway and Sam Levine of Wolf Creek in team roping (5.6); World No. 1 Shelby Boisjoli of Texas in ladies breakaway (2.4 seconds); and Taylour Russell of Conrad in barrel racing (17.91 seconds).
