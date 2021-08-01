TULSA, Okla. — The best bull rider in the world now has the highest-marked ride in Professional Bull Riders history.
Jose Vitor Leme and Woopaa danced to the best score in the 28-year history of the PBR on Saturday at the Express Ranches Classic here.
In the special round 15/15 Bucking Battle held during the Unleash The Beast tour stop at the BOK Center, Leme — who has won the Billings PBR event the past two seasons — covered Woopaa (Barker Bulls/Hookin’ W Ranch) for a score of 97.75 points.
The matchup pitted a pair of top-ranked athletes in Leme, the world standings leader and defending PBR champion, and Woopaa, the No. 1 ranked bull.
Previously, the highest score in PBR history was 96.5, which was recorded four times. The most recent ride of 96.5 was in 2004 by Michael Gaffney aboard Little Yellow Jacket. At the 2001 World Finals, Chris Shivers rode Dillinger to a 96.5 and Shivers also notched a 96.5 when riding Jim Jam in 2000 in Tampa, Florida. Bubba Dunn also recorded the feat aboard Promise Land in 1999 in Tampa, Florida.
According to a PBR press release, Leme was credited with 49.75 points out of a possible 50 and Woopaa netted 48 points.
"This is awesome — it is hard to explain,” Leme, 24, said in a PBR release. “It is one of the best days of my life, of my career riding bulls.
“Thanks to all my friends who helped me, and thanks to the fans. I don’t know what special (energy) this arena has, because J.B. Mauney rode Bushwacker here for 95.25 points. So now I put my name on history, too, with the best mark of all the years. That’s amazing. Thank God for everything.”
Leme, of Ribas do Rio Pardo, Brazil, earned $10,375 for the ride and 59 world standings points.
The ride was Leme's 16th of the season of 90 or more points, tying him with 1999 PBR world champion Cody Hart for the most 90-point rides during one season according to the PBR release. Two of those 90-point rides were at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, when Leme scored a pair of 90-plus point round-winning rides on championship Sunday. Leme registered a 93.25-point ride in the championship round to earn the event title at Metra and 91.25 points in the third round.
In two previous matchups with Woopaa, Leme scored in excess of 90 points the PBR reported. In November 2020, the Brazilian clinched the world title at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with a 95.75-point ride aboard Woopaa and in February the two were matched in Fort Worth, Texas, and Leme scored a 94.75-point ride to record the UTB win.
Leme starts week strong
While he would go on to set the PBR record for the highest-marked ride just days later in Oklahoma, Leme started his week strong in Cheyenne, Wyoming, at the Last Cowboy Standing.
Leme was a perfect 5 for 5 Monday and Tuesday to capture the title at the PBR major, which kicked off the second half of the season. The last event on the UTB schedule before the Last Cowboy Standing was the Las Vegas Invitational June 11-12.
Leme rode three bulls for 90-plus points at the Cheyenne stop, which has a progressive-elimination format.
Overall, Leme had rides of 85, 92.25, 90.75, 88.75, and 91.25 points. He earned 293 points and a whopping $113,630.18.
“This is my first major event (win) during the season,” Leme said in a PBR release. “For sure, I got a lot of important points today here. My next goal is to be a back-to-back world champion. That’s one of my dreams, and I’ll ride for that.”
Boudreaux Campbell was second with scores of 84.75, 95.25, 90.5 and 81.75 and earned 212 points and $46,520.71.
Finishing third was Cody Teel with rides of 89.75 and 94.5 for 57 points and $7,227.81.
Campbell wins Tulsa stop
Campbell improved on spot from his finish in Cheyenne by claiming the event title at the Express Ranches Classic that finished on Sunday.
Campbell, the rookie of the year last season, posted a ride of 89 points, followed with a no-score, and finished with a 90.5 for 137 world standings points and $28,686.34.
Rounding out the top five placers were: Thiago Salgado, Derek Kolbaba, Jesse Petri and Joao Henrique Lucas.
Leme, who thrilled the fans with his record-setting ride in the 15/15 Bucking Battle Saturday, increased his lead in the world standings over second-ranked Kaique Pacheco to a season-high 410.5 points despite going 0 for 2 in the main event. Pacheco finished 13th in the event standings for 10 points.
