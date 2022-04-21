COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Corvallis bareback rider Caleb Bennett has suffered a right elbow injury and will be sidelined for a month or longer, according to Tracy Renck of ProRodeo Sports News.
Bennett told Renck he had bone chips in his elbow, and underwent surgery on April 18 in Austin, Texas.
"I had like 17 bone chips removed," Bennett was quoted by PSN. "I don't know how I was riding like that, but this is what I do for a living, and I have to get it done."
According to the report, Bennett hopes to return at the Riggin Rally in Darby on June 4.
Bennett ranks 10th in the world standings with $38,923 in prize money. He qualified for eight straight National Finals Rodeos (2012-19) and made a return trip last year, when he placed in two rounds.
"I'm not too worried about stepping away and there is so much money to be won from June on," Bennett was quoted. "My goal is to come back and win that gold buckle."
