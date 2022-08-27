BILLINGS — Two-time Professional Bull Riders world champion Jess Lockwood is hopeful he won’t need surgery after suffering a left-knee injury while practicing on Wednesday in Volborg.

On Saturday, PBR insider and senior writer and editor for PBR.com Justin Felisko tweeted that Lockwood will try physical therapy for three months first on his injured knee and see how the injury responds.

On Friday, Felisko tweeted that the Montana bull rider had torn his left posterior cruciate ligament in practice. Felisko explained that Lockwood was scheduled for an MRI on Saturday and would find out his options then.

If the 2019 and 2017 world champ needed surgery to fix the injury, he might miss 6 to 8 months of competition. If corrective surgery wouldn’t be necessary, Lockwood still might be out for 12 weeks Felisko said in the tweet on Friday.

As a result of the injury, the Oklahoma Freedom bull rider was scratched from the competition at the Austin, Texas, PBR Team Series competition this weekend. It would have been Lockwood’s first time competing in the new Team Series as he’s been recovering from a left-shoulder injury.

