BILLINGS — Two-time Professional Bull Riders world champion Jess Lockwood is hopeful he won’t need surgery after suffering a left-knee injury while practicing on Wednesday in Volborg.
On Saturday, PBR insider and senior writer and editor for PBR.com Justin Felisko tweeted that Lockwood will try physical therapy for three months first on his injured knee and see how the injury responds.
Two-time World Champion Jess Lockwood says he will hopefully be able to avoid surgery. The Oklahoma Freedom rider will do 3 months of physical therapy on his left knee before readdressing the situation to see if his injuries are healing properly.— Justin Felisko (@jfelisko) August 27, 2022
On Friday, Felisko tweeted that the Montana bull rider had torn his left posterior cruciate ligament in practice. Felisko explained that Lockwood was scheduled for an MRI on Saturday and would find out his options then.
BREAKING: Two-time World Champion Jess Lockwood tore his left PCL in the practice pen this Wednesday. Lockwood tells me he will get an MRI tomorrow. Dr. Freeman says if Lockwood does not need surgery it is a 12-week recovery. If surgery, Lockwood could be out 6 to 8 months.— Justin Felisko (@jfelisko) August 26, 2022
If the 2019 and 2017 world champ needed surgery to fix the injury, he might miss 6 to 8 months of competition. If corrective surgery wouldn’t be necessary, Lockwood still might be out for 12 weeks Felisko said in the tweet on Friday.
As a result of the injury, the Oklahoma Freedom bull rider was scratched from the competition at the Austin, Texas, PBR Team Series competition this weekend. It would have been Lockwood’s first time competing in the new Team Series as he’s been recovering from a left-shoulder injury.
