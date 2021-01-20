PUEBLO, Colo. — Two-time Professional Bull Riders world champion Jess Lockwood of Volborg will have surgery Friday to repair a broken jaw, according to a story on the PBR website.
Lockwood suffered the injury on Saturday in Ocala, Florida, during the first round of the PBR's season-opening Unleash The Beast: American Roots Edition event.
During the round, Lockwood was thrown in 2.75 seconds, and according to an earlier PBR release the injury occurred when Lockwood collided with Detroit Lean's horn.
According to the PBR article by Justin Felisko, the injury was confirmed when Lockwood had X-rays on Monday in Dallas.
The article said the Montana cowboy expects to resume competing on tour during the American Roots Edition events next month in Texas. Lockwood, the PBR world titlist in 2017 and 2019 and the circuit's Rookie of the Year in 2016, won't need to have his jaw wired completely shut, the story stated.
“No surgery until Friday, but only getting braces and rubber bands,” Lockwood said in Felisko's article. “I’ll be back for the Texas events.”
The next scheduled PBR premier series competition is Saturday and Sunday in Arcadia, Florida. The circuit will then stop in Okeechobee, Florida, Jan. 30-31.
From there, the elite series will stop in Del Rio, Texas, Feb. 13-14; Pecos, Texas, Feb. 20-21; and Longview, Texas, Feb. 27-28.
Last year, Lockwood battled major injuries but finished the season strong when he won round four of the PBR World Finals in Arlington, Texas, with a 91-point ride and finished fifth in the world standings.
During a trying 2020 campaign, Lockwood missed the final two premier series events of the regular season and the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals with a right shoulder injury he sustained at a PBR event in Lincoln, Nebraska. However, that wasn't the most severe injury of the Montana cowboy's 2020 season.
At the PBR’s Caterpillar Classic in Kansas City, Missouri, on March 1, Lockwood suffered an injury on a dismount that would require surgery to fix a complete left hamstring tear. Lockwood was cleared to compete in late August and made his return to the PBR in his home state of Montana at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Sept. 11 when he scored an 84-point ride on his first opportunity.
