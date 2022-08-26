BILLINGS — Bull rider Jess Lockwood has apparently suffered another injury.
PBR insider Justin Felisko tweeted on Friday that the Volborg bull rider tore his left posterior cruciate ligament while practicing on Wednesday.
Felisko, the senior writer and editor for PBR.com, tweeted that Lockwood was scheduled for an MRI on Saturday. Felisko’s tweet went on to say that if surgery wasn’t necessary the injury could cause the two-time PBR world champion to miss 12 weeks. If surgery is required, the No. 1 pick in the PBR Team Series Supplemental Draft might miss 6 to 8 months of action.
Lockwood is a member of the Oklahoma Freedom in the first-year Professional Bull Riders Team series. This past season on the Unleash The Beast Tour, Lockwood’s year ended early due to injury.
Lockwood, the world titlist in 2019 and 2017 and the 2016 PBR Rookie of the Year, separated his left shoulder at the UTB event in Oklahoma City on Feb. 11 and didn't return to the UTB circuit, missing the World Finals for the second straight season.
According to an Aug. 24 story by Kacie Albert on PBR.com, Lockwood was set to make his debut in the Team Series in Austin, Texas, this weekend.
Albert noted in her story that Lockwood was on the injured reserve dating to July 16 as he recovered from the left-shoulder injury.
