PUEBLO, Colo. – Montana bull rider Jess Lockwood is out for this weekend’s PBR Caterpillar Classic in Kansas City, Missouri.
The 23-year-old two-time world titlist from Volborg injured his right hand last Friday in Glendale, Arizona, when he was thrown in 2.17 seconds while riding Marquis Metal Works Coriolis Effect.
According to a PBR press release last weekend, Lockwood was “riding with a heavily-bandaged wrist and hand” on Saturday after being matched with the YETI bull of the event on Friday.
A story on the Professional Bull Riders website on Thursday by PBR Insider Justin Felisko said the Montana cowboy wouldn’t be riding this weekend as he has “a handful of broken joints in his finger” of his free hand, which could hinder Lockwood as he attempts a dismount.
Riding with the bandaged wrist and hand, Lockwood came back to place second at the Unleash The Beast Built Ford Tough Invitational on Sunday.
The story by Felisko said Lockwood felt he wouldn’t be absent from the premier series tour schedule for long.
Last year on March 1 at the Caterpillar Classic in Kansas City, Lockwood suffered a complete left hamstring tear on his dismount after riding I’m Legit Too for 91.5 points and he was out for more than six months before returning for the Billings PBR stop Sept. 11-13.
According to day sheets posted on the PBR website, Montana’s Dakota Louis will be matched with Secret Weapon in round one in Kansas City, while fellow Treasure State bull rider Matt Triplett is paired with Alpha Dog.
