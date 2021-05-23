PUEBLO, Colo. — The injuries continue to mount for Jess Lockwood.
The two-time Professional Bull Riders world champion from Volborg, who made his return to the Professional bull Riders Unleash The Beast series at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark May 14-16, has a separated pelvis according to a story by PBR Insider Justin Felisko on pbr.com .
Lockwood didn't compete at the UTB event in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday and Sunday.
Lockwood, who didn't record a score over the three days of competition in Billings after returning from a left-thigh bruise that caused him to miss two-plus events, told Felisko he has had soreness in the pelvis area since returning to the circuit last September at the Metra when he came back after missing six months with a complete left-hamstring tear that required surgery.
The 2016 PBR Rookie of the Year has been beset by injuries this year, sustaining a broken jaw at the season-opening stop in Florida and also injuring his free hand in Arizona, in addition to the left-thigh bruise. He is 29th in the world standings and has won $21,219.20. Lockwood is 897 points behind world standings leader Kaique Pacheco of Brazil. Defending world champion Jose Vitor Leme of Brazil — who won the Billings stop for the second consecutive season this year — is 16 points behind Pacheco.
Felisko wrote that at the stop at the Metra May 14-16, the 23-year-old Lockwood told medical officials of the discomfort he was experiencing and he had tests in the following days to diagnose the injury. Lockwood plans to have surgery and hopes to come back for the second-half of the season, according to the article.
Last weekend the 2017 and 2019 PBR world titlist told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com he still plans on being in the world title hunt this year. The PBR World Finals are Nov. 3-7 in Las Vegas.
“I better win it. If I don’t win it this year wasn’t worth a damn,” Lockwood told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com on May 15 at the Metra prior to the second round of competition. “I don’t expect nothing but than to win it. Everyone has one goal, to win the world title.”
