BILLINGS — Stevensville bareback rider Richmond Champion will be out for the rest of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association season, according to a report on ProRodeo.com and the cowboys' Facebook page.

On the Facebook page for Champion, a seven-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier, a post said he had a "severely bulged disc" in his nick that was compressing his spinal cord. The post said Champion was scheduled for a cervical fusion on Friday. 

Champion said in his post that he would be sidelined the rest of the PRCA season, however, a "full-recovery" was expected.

"I am in good spirits looking forward to getting back to the sport I love in 2023!" Champion's post read.

Champion is 16th in this year's standings with $26,726.43 in winnings.

Champion was fourth in the average at the 2021 NFR and finished eighth in the bareback world standings. Champion has won over $1.5 million in career earnings according to his biography on ProRodeo.com .

