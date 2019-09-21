PUEBLO, Colo. — RIDE-TV will be televising the Indian National Finals Rodeo championship round.

The INFR is Oct. 22-26 in Las Vegas at the South Point Arena.

The annual event will feature more than 400 Native American cowboys and cowgirls from 50 tribes in the United States and Canada in major and junior-senior events.

RIDE-TV will also air five one-hour INFR highlight shows in December on dates to be announced.

All 10 rounds of the INFR will also be carried live by RidePass, the Professional Bull Riders western sports digital network.

  

