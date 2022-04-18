BILLINGS — Hall of Fame cowboy Deb Greenough scored many top rides aboard world-class bareback broncs.
Inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 2018 and into the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame as a member of the Legends class in 2020, Greenough will receive another honor on April 29 at 10 a.m. in Red Lodge.
In a ceremony indoors at the Roosevelt Center, a collector’s bronze will be unveiled of the 13-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier and 1993 world bareback champion.
Greenough will be the second cowboy recognized in the “Bronze Legacy Series,” Dan Mortensen was the first last May, which helps the MPRHWF raise money to award scholarships to Montana high school seniors who will be participating in the sport at the collegiate level.
To date, the MPRHWF has awarded nearly $650,000 to Montana high school seniors who are going on to study and participate in rodeo in college.
“We get to honor our heroes and raise money for the kids,” said MPRHWF president Brent Jordan of Bozeman. “It’s a win, win.”
Greenough, who was born in Red Lodge, won the average at the 1992 NFR and qualified for the NFR from 1988-2000. When he was inducted into the Legends category of the MPRHWF in 2020, Greenough told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com he was “ranch raised” in Fromberg. He is a 1981 Fromberg High School graduate and lived in Luther during his pro career. He listed Red Lodge as his hometown because “that was the mailing address” Greenough said during that 2020 interview.
Jeff Wolf of Spanish Fork, Utah, is the sculptor. Both Greenough and Wolf are expected to be in attendance and the event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., will be open to the public. A continental breakfast will be served.
There will only be 15 castings of the Greenough bronze. The “Buried To The Bands” collector’s bronze of Mortensen aboard two-time PRCA saddle bronc horse of the year Miss Congeniality, which was sculpted by Bob Burkhart of Bozeman, was approximately two-feet tall. Those interested in purchasing the Greenough bronze can visit with MPRHWF officials at the event on April 29.
Jordan said a few of the Mortensen collector’s bronze statues are also still available to purchase. Jordan noted all proceeds from the sale of the artwork goes toward the scholarship program.
“We are trying to protect the value of the bronze and create some exclusivity,” said Jordan of why only 15 will be created.
The MPRHWF is excited for the unveiling and Jordan said the new collector’s bronze by Wolf is sure to dazzle.
“We’ve seen some sneak previews of the finished bronze,” Jordan said. “We are ecstatic about it. We really are. Everyone is excited about it. I think we’ll do really well with this bronze.”
In the future, there will be other Montana rodeo legends featured in the “Bronze Legacy Series” with the aim of helping raise funds for the MPRHWF scholarships. The official check presentation for this year’s high school scholarship winners will be at the state high school rodeo finals in Great Falls in June.
“We have a lot more rodeo champions over the next 13 or 14 years we’ll unveil,” Jordan said. “I think it will be a good thing.”
MPRHWF Banquet
This year’s Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame class will be announced soon Jordan said. The banquet is Oct. 1 at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.
Information on the festivities will be announced on the group’s website (montanaprorodeo.org) and Facebook site.
The MPRHWF also recently announced in a newsletter that the Western Legacy Center, featuring the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame, will have a soft opening later this summer. The facility, located in Whitehall, “will also profile and present Montana’s rich Native American cultures, pioneers, mountain men, railroads, and mining.”
The MPRHWF site at MetraPark in Billings will also remain and be maintained once the site in Whitehall is open.
“Our Wall of Fame is at the Metra and our physical Hall of Fame will be in Whitehall at the Western Legacy Center,” said Jordan.
NRA/NWRA schedule
The Northern Rodeo Association/Northern Women’s Rodeo Association schedule has been released.
The schedule can be found on the organization’s website.
This year’s NRA Finals will be in Kalispell Oct. 27-29 at the Majestic Valley Arena.
Following is this year’s NRA/NWRA schedule:
June: 3-4, Whoop-Up Trail Days, Conrad; 10-11, Frontier Days Rodeo, Culbertson; 11-12, Poplar Wild West Days, Poplar; 17-18, Upper Yellowstone Roundup, Gardiner; 18-19, Wilsall Rodeo, Wilsall; 23-24, Hell’s A-Roaring’ Guts & Glory Rodeo, Jardine; 24-25, Mission Mountain Rodeo, Polson; 24-25, Big Timber Rodeo, Big Timber; 26, Opheim Rodeo, Opheim.
July: 2-3, Harlowton NRA Rodeo, Harlowton; 3-4, Ennis Rodeo, Ennis; 4, Choteau American Legion Rodeo, Choteau; 8-9, East Helena Valley Rodeo, East Helena; 9, Malta NRA Rodeo, Malta; 14-15, Red Eye Daze, Deer Lodge; 14-15, Great Northern RAM Rodeo, Havre; 15-16, Three Forks Rodeo, Three Forks; 21, Daniels County Fair Rodeo, Scobey; 22-23, Tobacco Valley Rodeo, Eureka; 29-30, Hell’s A-Roarin’ Guts & Glory Rodeo, Jardine;
August: 4, Phillips County Fair Rodeo, Dodson; 5-6, Superior Lions Club Rodeo, Superior; 5-6, Broadwater Rodeo & Fair, Townsend; 12-13, Madison County Fair & Rodeo, Twin Bridges; 12-13, Darby’s Wild West Rodeo, Darby; 19-20, Tri-County Fair Rodeo, Deer Lodge; 26-27, Jefferson County Rodeo, Boulder; 27, Wibaux County Fair & Rodeo, Wibaux
September: 2-3, Rockin’ RC Rodeo, Hamilton; 4-5, Helmville Labor Day Rodeo, Helmville.
October: 27-29, NRA/NWRA Finals, Majestic Valley Arena, Kalispell.
Miles CC rodeo rescheduled
The Miles Community College rodeo that was to be held April 15-16 but postponed because of the winter weather last weekend is set for May 5-6 at the Ag Advancement Center in Miles City, according to a news release from the MCC Athletics department.
The May 5 performance will be at 7 p.m. On May 6, slack will be held at 10 a.m. and a nightly performance will be at 7 p.m.
On Friday and Saturday, the University of Providence rodeo will be held in Great Falls.
On April 29-30, the University of Montana rodeo will be held in Missoula.
The College National Finals Rodeo is scheduled for June 12-18 in Casper, Wyoming.
