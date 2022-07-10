DRUMMOND — The arena was muddy in patches with a massive puddle on the southwest side, but Trevar McCallister didn't mind a bit.
"Actually for big, strong horses, this is really good, because that mud makes them kind of stay in one spot and buck harder and it works out well," said the Ronan cowboy, who won the bareback competition Sunday at the Drummond Kiwanis PRCA Rodeo.
"Some of these colts out here, they hit the mud and don't know what to do, so they get wild and flashy. But I don't mind the mud. If there was a foot of water out there I might mind a bit. But a little muddy like this, this ain't bad at all."
McCallister has made great strides since being forced to sit out last year with a broken back. He won the Darby Riggin' Rally Qualifier last month and he continues to get stronger and build momentum each week.
Still, any win is a real good win for the 25-year-old after the adversity he has endured. And it feels extra good taking top honors so close to home.
"It's at the end of a long line today (of rodeos) for us, so it's pretty nice," he offered. "I can have a couple beers and go back home to my family. It feels great to win."
McCallister's winning score was 81 aboard Black Moon. Will Norstrom of Helena took second at 76.5 aboard Chad Stomper.
Tanner Hollenback of Dillon experienced déjà vu in the saddle bronc event. He won the Drummond rodeo last year aboard Gilligan and, wouldn't you know it, he drew Gilligan again Sunday and won with a score of 77.
"Based on what I've been doing this summer, it's huge for me to win today," he said. "I've had tough luck, so it's really nice to be able to go out there and get one rode like I know I can.
"I've had pretty good luck on that horse. I'm happy it worked out."
Hollenback, like McCallister, didn't mind the conditions, which included dry patches interspersed with muddy low spots, making for some unpredictability.
"The mud is not too bad as long as you're not falling off and getting muddy, " he joked. "It actually kind of helps horses sometimes, slows them down and gets them stacked up."
Brand Morgan of McAllsiter took second in the saddle bronce. The lanky 22-year-old scored 76 aboard Biff.
Tammy Carpenter of Kalispell took second in barrel racing with a time of 19.05 in slack Sunday morning. That event was won by Gayleen Malone of Pray in 19.0.
Jake Nelson of Bozeman took top honors in steer wrestling with a time of 5.5 seconds. Will Powell of St. Ignatius took second, posting a mark of 5.6 in the morning slack session.
Landon Williams of Texas won the tie down roping event in 11.4 seconds. Ty Wilcox of Absarokee was second at 15.1. Wheaton Williams of Sheridan, Wyoming, and Chase Gauger of Pryor won team roping with a time of 7.0 seconds.
No cowboy managed to stay on for eight seconds in the bull riding event. Caden Fitzpatrick of Polson had a scary moment when he fell off and couldn't get his hand loose for several seconds. Fortunately, he walked out of the arena.
A near-capacity crowd was on hand for the rodeo, which followed a parade down Main Street.
