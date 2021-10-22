BILLINGS — Saddle bronc rider Nathan Urie is like the other cowboys he competes against at Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association stops.
He wants to win and perform well. And, he enjoys being at the rodeo. On Friday at the NILE Stock Show & Rodeo he was in the area above the chutes cheering on his fellow cowboys, smiling and having a good time.
Of course, he was a little disappointed after he didn’t make the 8-second mark and had no score aboard Stack of Chips.
“It’s an awesome rodeo and the hospitality,” Urie said. “It has good horses. The Franzens bring good stock. It didn’t work out for me tonight, and didn’t go as planned.”
When he came out of the chutes, fans in the arena noticed Urie is missing his left arm from above the elbow. The 23-year-old who recently moved to Montana said he was born without his left arm.
“If you have to do it, that’s the way to do it,” he said. “You have to get used to it.”
Riding bucking broncs is a daunting task and takes a certain type of person. Urie, a native of Ferron, Utah, is that type. He said he’s long since learned how to compete without having a left arm and said he doesn’t feel any more challenged because of it.
“Not for me. It might be for most people, but I’ve been doing this seven or eight years now,” he said. “Luckily you only need one (hand). If you grab with two, they disqualify you.”
Urie said he’s developed a technique to help him succeed.
“I have to keep my weight back,” he said. “I don’t have the free arm to keep the weight back. Everything else is the same.”
Urie did offer a joke about his perceived disability when he said with a smile and a laugh, “I’m not too good at monkey bars.”
Urie said he is a shop teacher in Turner.
“My wife (Kylee) got a job at a school nearby and we moved up,” he said. “We like it so far. It’s a good spot.”
It is Urie’s first year of professional rodeo, but he competed in the sport for four years in high school and qualified for the national high school finals in saddle bronc as a senior. He then competed on the Utah State rodeo team.
Urie explained that he wasn’t drawn to the sport by family members who compete.
“I just got into it,” he said. “I had a really good friend who rodeoed and I jumped in with him and his family. They taught me the ropes.
“I’ve always been drawn to it. What kid doesn’t want to be a cowboy?”
