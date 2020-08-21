COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Saddle bronc rider Sterling Crawley, a six-time qualifier for the National Finals Rodeo, is sidelined indefinitely after breaking his right leg during a ride on Brookman Rodeo’s Lunatic Bait at the Fallon County Fair & Rodeo in Baker Aug. 16.
“That was a big horse and it kind of jumped forward toward the post,” said Crawley, 29, in a PRCA press release. “I was trying to mark him out, and my toe went in between those pipes and it snapped my leg around and broke bones through there. I’m on my way to Texas right now, and I will have a consultation (Aug. 18). I’m going to have surgery in Dallas (Aug. 19). (Dr.) Tandy (Freeman) said we can hope that I will be out 12 weeks.”
Crawley, who qualified for the Wrangler NFR in 2012-13, 2016-19, is seventh in the Aug. 17 PRCA world standings with $51,608.
“In a perfect world, depending on where the standings go and how things work, it’s a longshot that I could make it to Vegas, but maybe it will happen,” Crawley said. “We will just take things step by step.”
The PRCA regular season ends Sept. 30 and the 2020 NFR was originally scheduled for Dec. 3-12 in Las Vegas, although the circuit announced this week that an event in Las Vegas with fans isn't feasible at this time due to the novel coronavirus. There is an option to keep the finale in Las Vegas without fans, although the PRCA is also looking at other options. The PRCA hopes to have a final decision on the status of the NFR by Sept. 30.
Crawley finished a career-best sixth in the world standings in 2017.
