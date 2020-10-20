2020 PRCA World Standings
Top 15
All-around: 1 Stetson Wright $86,584.20; 2 Tuf Cooper $85,546.74; 3 Clay Smith $80,737.23; 4 Zack Jongbloed $44,170.15; 5 Eli Lord $37,509.02; 6 Thomas Smith $26,142.02; 7 Trevor Brazile $25,730.90; 8 Maverick Harper $17,000.09; 9 Laramie Allen $16,057.45; 10 Marcus Theriot $15,665.67; 11 Luke Gee $13,618.51; 12 Rhen Richard $13,554.68; 13 Bart Brunson $13,433.44; 14 Blake Deckard $12,308.24; 15 Caleb McMillan $10,599.86.
Bareback: 1 Tim O'Connell $122,927.22; 2 Kaycee Feild $94,891.61; 3 Orin Larsen $81,391.41; 4 Tilden Hooper $77,548.77; 5 Clayton Biglow $70,973.06; 6 Jamie Howlett $66,582.62; 7 Richmond Champion $64,149.08; 8 Tanner Aus $61,725.50; 9 Mason Clements $58,501.31; 10 Leighton Berry $53,385.66; 11 Jess Pope $49,611.85; 12 Cole Reiner $45,042.98; 13 Jake Brown $42,777.82; 14 Ty Breuer $39,333.76; 15 Chad Rutherford $37,412.21.
Saddle bronc: 1 Wyatt Casper $145,138.01; 2 Ryder Wright $111,336.03; 3 Brody Cress $99,538.97; 4 Shorty Garrett $90,005.46; 5 Allen Boore $73,268.88; 6 Cole Elshere $54,351.14; 7 Sterling Crawley $51,608.38; 8 Chase Brooks $51,399.74; 9 Jacobs Crawley $50,930.05; 10 Zeke Thurston $50,523.49; 11 Rusty Wright $49,945.63; 12 Lefty Holman $49,670.12; 13 Stetson Wright $47,498.05; 14 Isaac Diaz $44,832.03; 15 Taos Muncy $42,303.30.
Bull riding: 1 Sage Kimzey $92,334.42; 2 Ky Hamilton $89,446.55; 3 Boudreaux Campbell $85,745.79; 4 Dustin Boquet $81,566.42; 5 Brady Portenier $73,105.47; 6 Jeff Askey $66,226.75; 7 Roscoe Jarboe $61,417.12; 8 Stetson Wright $60,645.67; 9 Ty Wallace $60,233.83; 10 Colten Fritzlan $58,408.43; 11 Parker McCown $55,561.23; 12 Tyler Bingham $55,557.55; 13 Trevor Kastner $55,280.89; 14 Clayton Sellars $53,394.51; 15 Denton Fugate $52,236.09.
Steer wrestling: 1 Matt Reeves $86,944.23; 2 Jacob Talley $61,623.44; 3 Tyler Waguespack $52,677.88; 4 Dakota Eldridge $50,084.76; 5 Curtis Cassidy $50,047.21; 6 Tanner Brunner $46,885.30; 7 Jace Melvin $46,225.17; 8 Stetson Jorgensen $46,041.91; 9 Jacob Edler $45,606.65; 10 Bridger Anderson $43,876.63; 11 Blake Knowles $42,483.30; 12 Clayton Hass $41,840.34; 13 Will Lummus $40,279.39; 14 Jule Hazen $39,730.49; 15 Jesse Brown $39,494.60.
Team roping (headers): Luke Brown $89,664.97; 2 Clay Smith $69,703.55; 3 Cody Snow $69,228.06; 4 Colby Lovell $65,508.64; 5 Dustin Egusquiza $64,176.04; 6 Andrew Ward $63,872.30; 7 Clay Tryan $57,629.29; 8 Charly Crawford $55,229.27; 9 Chad Masters $52,682.49; 10 Erich Rogers $52,541.57; 11 Kolton Schmidt $51,021.85; 12 Nelson Wyatt $50,691.54; 13 Levi Simpson $50,397.65; 14 Jeff Flenniken $49,391.34; 15 Brenten Hall $47,144.92.
Team roping (heelers): 1 Joseph Harrison $70,299.00; 2 Jade Corkill $69,703.55; 3 Buddy Hawkins $63,872.30; 4 Jake Long $63,227.15; 5 Junior Nogueira $58,083.97; 6 Travis Graves; $56,514.01; 7 Shay Dixon Carroll $56,267.31; 8 Paul Eaves $56,159.04; 9 Logan Medlin $54,620.84; 10 Wesley Thorp $52,682.49; 11 Paden Bray $52,541.57; 12 Levi Lord $51,890.04; 13 Tyler Worley $51,137.68; 14 Hunter Koch $51,021.85; 15 Chase Tryan $47,144.92.
Tie-down roping: 1 Shad Mayfield $156,668.36; 2 Tuf Cooper $67,189.04; 3 Haven Meged $66,747.95; 4 Tyler Milligan $60,918.51; 5 Westyn Hughes $60,390.76; 6 Ty Harris $58,413.90; 7 Marty Yates $56,168.47; 8 Caleb Smidt $54,594.88; 9 Timber Moore $53,167.63; 10 Shane Hanchey $52,299.09; 11 Ryan Jarrett $52,079.70; 12 Tyson Durfey $47,292.83; 13 Caddo Lewallen $47,140.69; 14 Adam Gray $46,851.41; 15 Hunter Herrin $46,049.29.
Steer roping: 1 Cole Patterson $54,597.59; 2 Scott Snedecor $53,209.66; 3 Vin Fisher $49,797.16; 4 Trevor Brazile $48,387.03; 5 Landon McClaugherty $46,463.49; 6 Billy Good $36,281.75; 7 Tuf Cooper $35,655.53; 8 J. Tom Fisher $34,182.84; 9 Thomas Smith $32,310.67; 10 Garrett Hale $30,630.71; 11 Jess Tierney $28,851.50; 12 Cody Lee $28,073.23; 13 Chet Herren $27,946.82; 14 Rocky Patterson $26,937.22; 15 Roger Branch $25,570.61.
WPRA barrel racing: 1 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi Lampasas, TX $86,724.83; 2 Hailey Kinsel Cotulla, TX $78,460.86; 3 Dona Kay Rule Minco, OK $67,453.54; 4 Jimmie Smith McDade, TX $65,022.06; 5 Tiany Schuster Krum, TX $55,060.38; 6 Jill Wilson Snyder, TX $53,370.97; 7 Shelley Morgan Eustace, TX $53,074.95; 8 Stevi Hillman Weatherford, TX $52,388.69; 9 Jessica Routier Buffalo, SD $51,370.93; 10 Cheyenne Wimberley (G) Stephenville, TX $47,039.30; 11 Ryann Pedone Sunset, TX $42,580.60; 12 Emily Miller Weatherford, OK $42,388.19; 13 Lisa Lockhart Oelrichs, SD $40,904.14; 14 Wenda Johnson Pawhuska, OK $39,953.14; 15 Brittney Barnett Stephenville, TX $39,565.33.
WPRA Breakaway: 1 Cassie Bahe Grantsville, UT $26,524.14; 2 Jackie Crawford Stephenville, TX $21,649.11; 3 Martha Angelone Stephenville, TX $15,917.57; 4 Jordan Fabrizio Canyon, TX $14,376.77; 5 Katie Mundorf Mullen, NE $12,296.93; 6 Lari Dee Guy Abilene, TX $12,109.02; 7 Shelby Boisjoli Stephenville, TX $11,946.23; 8 Tanegai Zilverberg Holabird, SD $11,265.67; 9 Amanda Coleman Stephenville, TX $10,977.11; 10 Macy Fuller Wittmann, AZ $10,904.94; 11 Anna Bahe Grantsville, UT $10,529.37; 12 Kirby Eppert Seneca, NE $10,247.83; 13 Hope Thompson Abilene, TX $10,244.87; 14 Jj Hampton Stephenville, TX $10,230.54; 15 Erin Johnson Fowler, CO $9,276.88.
NOTES: The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo is scheduled for Dec. 3-12 in Arlington, Texas. The top 15 contestants in bareback, steer wrestling, team roping (headers and heelers), saddle bronc, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding, based on money won during the regular season including ProRodeo Tour events, the Justin Playoffs, and for many bull riders, PRCA Xtreme Bulls Tour earnings, qualify to compete at the NFR, according to the ProRodeo website. ... The Wrangler NFBR will take place over three days during the Wrangler NFR this year, according to the PRCA website. Cowgirls competing for this first world championship will be competing Dec. 8-10 at Globe Life Field. ... According to the ProRodeo website, the Clem McSpadden National Finals Steer Roping is at the Kansas Star Arena in Mulvane, Kansas, Nov. 6-7.
