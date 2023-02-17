agate Scoreboard: 2023 Professional Bull RIders Team Series schedule Feb 17, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 2023 Professional Bull Riders Team Series ScheduleDate, City, Venue, Home TeamJuly 24-25 Cheyenne, WY Cheyenne Frontier Days Neutral Site Aug. 3-5 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center Kansas City OutlawsAug. 12-13 Anaheim, CA Honda Center Neutral SiteAug. 18-20 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Nashville StampedeAug. 25-27 Austin, TX Moody Center Austin Gamblers Sept. 8-10 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center Oklahoma FreedomSept. 15-17 Ridgedale, MO Thunder Ridge Nature’s Arena Missouri ThunderSept 22-24 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Carolina CowboysSept 29- Oct. 1 Glendale, AZ Desert Diamond Arena Arizona Ridge RidersOct. 6-8 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena Texas RattlersOct 20-22 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena Championship Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Pbr Team Series Professional Bull Riders Team Series Pbr Professional Bull Riders 2023 Pbr Team Series Schedule 2023 Professional Bull Riders Team Series Schedule Rodeo Bull Riding Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured 2023 Montana district basketball tournaments Duncan Hamilton's school record highlights Montana State's showing at Big Sky Tuner Joy of basketball: Billings West boys find the fun, pick up a win against Billings Senior Missoula Big Sky Eagles shock Missoula Hellgate Knights on Audrey Hale's buzzer-beater No Wacker, no worries: Underclass core driving Melstone girls hoops amid 18-game streak
