42nd Annual Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals

Saturday

Third round

at Majestic Valley Arena, Kalispell

Bareback: 1/2. Wyatt Bloom, Belgrade, 85.5 and Blade Elliott, St. Ignatius, 85.5, $1297.64 each. 3. Buck Lunak, Cut Bank, 84, $741.51; 4. Richmond Champion, Stevensville, 83.5, $370.75; 5.Tristan Hanson, Dillon, 81; 6. Trevor McAllister, Ronan, 80.5; 7. Caleb Bannett, Corvallis, 78.5; 8. Brandley Peabody, Billings, 77; 9. Chase Redfield, Opheim, 71.5; 10. Skyler Erickson, Dillon, 69; 11. Calder Peterson, Glentworth, SK, 66; 12. Dalton May, Kalispell, 55.

Average: 1. Wyatt Bloom, 260.5, $2224.53; 2. Richmond Champion, 256, $1668.39; 3. Caleb Bennett, 250, $1112.26; 4. Tristan Hanson, 245, $1297.64.

Year End – 1. Richmond Champion $14,922.17; 2. Caleb Bennett $10,208.26

RNCFR Qualifiers: Richmond Champion and Wyatt Bloom

Team roping: 1. Brady Tryan/Justin Viles 4.7, $1430.80; 2. Jace Johnson/Chase Gauger 5.2, $1073.10; 3. Caden Camp/John Bell 5.9, $715.40; 4. Radley Day/Taylor Williams 11.6, $357.70; 5. Ian Austiguy/Sam Levine 15.5; No Times – Jason Carlson/Kyle DeSaveur; Shawn Bessette/Matt Robertson; Dustin Bird/Sid Sporer; Delon Parker/Ryan Zurcher; Kal Fuller/Ike Folson; Cody Tew/Zach Schweigert; Britt Williams/Jared Bilby.

Average: 1. Radley Day/Taylor Williams 25.2, $2146.20; 2. Brady Tryan/Justin Viles 10.01/2, $1609.65; 3. Jace Johnson/Chase Gauger 11.1/2, $1073.10; 4. Caden Camp/John Bell 11.7/2, $536.55

Year End – Header: 1. Brady Tryan $9013.46; 2. Radley Day $7682.50

Year End – Heeler: 1. Matt Robertson $8512.14; 2. Taylor Williams $7682.50

RNCFR – Headers – 1. Brady Tryan and Radley Day

RNCFR – Heelers - 1. Matt Robertson and Taylor Williams

Steer wrestling: 1. Tim Sparing, Helena, 4.1, $1483.02; 2. Ty Erickson, Helena, 4.3, $1112.26; 3. Scott Guenthner, Provost, AB, 4.5, $741.51; 4. Bode Scott, Custer, 5.3, $370.75; 5. Caden Camp, Belgrade, 6.1; 6. Shawn Downing, 6.3; 7. Jake Nelson, Bozeman, 7.8; 8. Luke Gee, Stanford, 7.9; No Times – Tanner Milan; Will Stovall; Will Powell; Medical Out – Bridger Chambers

Average: 1. Scott Guenthner, 14.0, $2224.53; 2. Jake Nelson, 18.2, $1668.39; 3. Shawn Downing, 18.4, $1112.26; 4. Tim Sparing, 22.8, $556.13

Year End – 1. Shawn Downing $9,459.46; 2. Scott Guenthner $9,382.53

RNCFR: Shawn Downing and Scott Guenthner

Saddle bronc: 1. Chase Brooks, Ennis 85, $1483.02; 2. Sage Newman, Melstone, 80.5, $1112.26; 3. Connor Murnion, Jordan, 79.5, $741.51; 4. J.C . DeSaveur, Roberts, 79, $370.75; 5. Matt Halmes, Cascade, 76; 6. Keenan Reinhardt, WSS, 75.5; No Score – Jesse Kruse, Fromberg; Travis Nelson, Broadus; Bailey Bench, West Yellowstone; Houston Brown, Miles City; Andrew Evjene, Two Dot; Brody Wells, Powell, WY

Average: 1. Chase Brooks, 249, $2224.53; 2. Keenan Reinhardt, 238.5, $1668.39; 3. Travis Nelson, 168.5/2, $1112.26; 4. Sage Newman, 164/2 $556.13

Year End - 1. Chase Brooks $13,370.08; 2. Travis Nelson $7,645.99

RNCFR – Chase Brooks and Travis Nelson

Tie-down roping: 1. Haven Meged, Miles City, 9.7, $1483.02; 2. Coltin Rauch, Kalispell, 10.4, $1112.26; 3/4. Jade Gardner, Winnett and Bode Scott, Custer, 11.1, $556.13/each; 5/6/7. Bryce Bott, Laurel; Josh Graff, Olive; and Jesse Medearis, Ismay 11.2; 8. Will Powell, St. Ignatius, 13.1; 9. Joe Schmidt, Belfield, ND 19.8; 10. Albert Koenig, Belgrade 23.8; No Time – J.C. Crowley, Poplar; Kevin Peterson, Dillon

Average: 1. Haven Meged 28.8, $2224.53; 2. Bryce Bott 31.5, $1668.39; 3. Coltin Rauch 31.7, $1112.26; 4. Will Powell 36.5, $556.13

Year End – 1. Haven Meged $26,584.90; 2. Bryce Bott $7,122.91

RNCFR: Haven Meged and Bryce Bott

Barrel racing: 1. Magaret Poloncic, Gillette, WY 14.76, $1571.91; 2. Lisa Anderson, Tularose, NM 14.81, $1178.93; 3. Erin Williams, Alzada 14.86, $785.95; 4. Milee Dailey, Pray 14.98, $392.97; 5. Lindsay Kruse, Fromberg 15.06; 6. Tara Stimpson 15.26; 7. Rene Cloninger 15.34; 8. Carmel Wright, 15.35; 9. Hannah Sharon 16.55; 10. Alexa Bagnell 15.63; 11. Taylour Russell 15.64; 12. Tammy Carpenter 19.80

Average: 1. Erin Williams 44.88, $2357.86; 2. Tara Stimpson 44.96, $1768.40; 3. Milee Dailey 45.04, $1178.93; 4. Lindsay Kruse 45.08, $589.46

Year End – 1. Lindsay Kruse $15,038.83; 2. Margaret Poloncic $7,993.28

RNCFR: Lindsay Kruse and Erin Williams

Bull riding: 1. Parker Breding, Edgar 88, $2039.15; 2. Hawk Whitt, Thermopolis, WY 86, $1668.39; No Score – Luke Gee; Payton Fitzpatrick; Preston Louis; Beau Nordahl; Tristan O’Neal; Connor Murnion; Michael Crews; Casey Fredericks; Bo Vocu; Cole Hould.

Average: 1. Parker Breding 173.5/2, $2224.53; 2. Hawk Whitt 163/2 $1668.39; 3. Connor Murnion 146/2, $1112.26; 4. Payton Fitzpatrick 89/1, $556.13

Year End – 1. Parker Breding $14,470.04; 2. Hawk Whitt $10,550.36

RNCFR: Parker Breding and Hawk Whitt

Year End All Around: 1. Luke Gee $9,627.19; 2. Delon Parker $7,684.05

Circuit Finals All Around: 1. Caden Camp $3430.78; 2/3 Luke Gee and Connor Murnion $1112.26/ each

