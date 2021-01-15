42nd Annual Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals

First round

Friday

Majestic Valley Arena, Kalispell

Bareback: 1/2. Richmond Champion, Stevensville, 86 and Wyatt Bloom, Belgrade, $1297.64 each; 3. Tristan Hanson, Dillon, 85, $741.51; 4 (split) Caleb Bennett, Corvallis and Dalton May, Kalispell, 83.5, $185.37 each; 5. Trevor McAllister, Ronan, 78; 6. Blade Elliott, St. Ignatius, 77; 7. Brandley Peabody, Billings, 75.5; 8. Skyler Erickson, Dillon, 74; 9/10. Calder Peterson, Glentworth, SK and Buck Lunak, Stevensville, 73; 11. Chase Redfield, Opheim, 68.

Team roping: 1. Brady Tryan/Justin Viles, 5.4, $1430.80 each; 2. Radley Day/Taylor Williams, 6.6, $1073.10 each; 3. Delon Parker/Ryan Zurcher, 7.4, $715.40 each; 4. Shawn Bessette/Matt Robertson, 11.7, $357.70 each; No Times - Dustin Bird/Sid Sporer; Kal Fuller/Ike Folsom; Cody Tew/Zach Schweigert; Britt Williams/Jared Bilby; Ian Austiguy/Sam Levine; Jason Carlson/Kyle DeSaveur; Caden Camp/John Bell; Jace Johnson/Chase Gauger.

Steer wrestling: 1. Scott Guenthner, Provost, AB, 4.1, $1483.02; 2. Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, 4.5, $1112.26; 3. Jake Nelson, Bozeman, 5.1, $741.51; 4. Will Stovall, Roberts, 5.7, $370.75; 5. Shawn Downing, Saco, 6.0; 6. Tanner Milan, Cochrane, AB, 8.5; 7. Caden Camp, Belgrade, 13.5; 8. Tim Sparing, Helena, 14.4; 9. Luke Gee, Stanford, 19.4; No Times – Ty Erickson, Helena; Bode Scott, Custer; Will Powell, St. Ignatius.

Saddle bronc: 1. Houston Brown, Miles City, 90, $1483.02; 2. Chase Brooks, Ennis, 85, $1112.26; 3. Travis Nelson, Broadus, 84; $741.51; 4. Sage Newman, Melstone, 83.5, $370.76; 5/6. Jesse Kruse, Fromberg and Keenan Reinhardt, Cochrane, AB, 81; 7. Brody Wells, Powell, WY, 79; 8. J.C. DeSaveur, Roberts, 74.5; 9. Connor Murnion, Jordan, 74; No Score – Matt Halmes, Cascade; Bailey Bench, West Yellowstone; Andrew Evjene, Two Dot.

Tie-down roping: 1. Haven Meged, Miles City, 10.1, $1483.02; 2. Coltin Rausch, Kalispell, 10.5, $1112.26; 3. Bryce Bott, Laurel, 10.8, $741.51; 4. Jade Gardner, Winnett, 11.4, $370.75; 5. Will Powell, St. Ignatius, 11.5; 6. Jesse Medearis, Ismay, 11.9; 7. Albert Koenig, Belgrade, 12.7; 8. Josh Graff, Olive, 13.0; 9. Joe Schmidt, Belfield, ND, 13.3; 10. J.C. Crowley, Poplar, 15.3; No Times – Kevin Peterson, Dillon; Bode Scott, Custer.

Barrel racing: 1. Maggie Poloncic, Gillette, WY, 14.66, $1571.91; 2. Carmel Wright, Roy, 14.84, $1178.93; 3. Tara Stimpson, Lodge Grass, 14.90, $785.95; 4. Erin Williams, Alzada, 14.98, $392.97; 5. Milee Dailey, Pray, 15.01; 6/7. Alexa Bagnell, Polson and Lindsay Kruse, Fromberg, 15.02; 8. Hannah Sharon, Dillon, 15.25; 9. Taylour Russell, Conrad, 15.30; 10. Tammy Carpenter, Kalispell, 20.03; 11. Lisa Anderson, Tularose, NM, 20.21; No Time – Rene Cloninger, Helena

Bull riding: 1. Payton Fitzpatrick, Polson, 89, $1483.02; 2. Luke Gee, Stanford, 86, $1112.26; 3/4. Tristan O’Neal, Valier and Michael Crews, Miles City, 79, $556.13; 5. Connor Murnion, Jordan, 76; 6. Preston Louis, Browning, 60; No Scores – Casey Frederick; Bo Vocu; Cole Hould; Parker Breding; Hawk Whitt; Beau Nordahl.

